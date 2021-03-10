The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

End their suffering
My thanks for your March 9 editorial “The COVID emotional toll.” I agree that the story of Nicholas Navarre, the 15-year-old boy who took his life, is very sad. I’m sure those around him did everything they could to help, but sometimes circumstances are beyond our control.
I understand the need to keep schools closed in the beginning while we knew very little about COVID. And I’m sure Gov. Roy Cooper is doing what he thinks is best. But we’re long past time when schools should have opened again. Our youth are having to pay a terrible cost by being forced to study and learn on laptops rather than in person — and with other youth. This is the time when they most need to be around their peers.
I don’t want to point fingers or throw blame — that doesn’t accomplish anything. Society is too harsh these days. Everybody gets criticized and we don’t allow people to recover from their mistakes.
But our schools need to find some way to put all of that aside and reopen immediately. Our children are our most precious resource. We have to end their suffering.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
Mean-spirited attack
A letter arrived from Sen. Paul Ryan touting North Carolina’s Mark Walker, candidate for the U.S. Senate, and his conservative credentials. I met Walker while he was in Congress. He struck me as caring and honorable.
Ryan’s letter said that Walker is “alarmed by the Democrats’ unchecked spending, ballooning deficits, and dangerous indifference to our nearly $28 trillion national debt.”
I, too, worry about the national debt, but I wonder where then-Rep. Walker was (and Rep. Virginia Foxx) when — with Republican majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate — the deficit (the rate at which the debt grew) grew in every one of the four years of the Trump presidency (www.thebalance.com/us-deficit-by-year-3306306).
What bothers me most about the letter is not that Walker and the Republicans didn’t bring down the debt, but the cynical, mean-spirited attack on Democrats for a problem Republicans exacerbated. It would be nice if our leaders didn’t try to exacerbate our divisions and would be honest and respectful to one another.
I have so much respect for Walker as a human being. I think you can do better than this, Pastor Walker.
Steven Feldman
Winston-Salem
Elections at risk
I strongly disagree with your March 7 editorial, “Voting rights on the block.” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, said the legislation was “rotten to the core” and takes the constitutional rights to regulate voting away from states and put those decisions in the hands of Congress. But you’re not going to tell that side of the story, are you?
Elections in the United States have always been conducted at the local and state level, Lee said. Passing the bill is just a power grab by Democrats.
The bill removes restrictions that our duly elected officials instituted. It would allow felons to vote and allow people to vote even if they don’t have a valid photo ID.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with requiring a photo ID. Anyone who wants to vote can get one.
“I think I disagree with every single word in HR1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the,’ “ Lee said. “This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.”
I agree.
Robert Corbell
Winston-Salem
Lack of reliability
I’m writing to alert folks to the sad state of reliability of our Postal Service. On two separate occasions I mailed checks to our family dentist in Winston-Salem. After realizing neither check had cleared the bank, I called the dentist to encourage him to cash the checks. I learned they had never received either check. The checks were mailed Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, respectively.
Yesterday I called my insurance company to check on the status of two claims I had submitted for reimbursement and was told they had never received my claims. I’ve refiled my claims utilizing registered mail to make the submissions. It cost me $14 for postage but at least I’ll have proof of delivery.