The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

'Sabin Sundays'

The suburbs of Greater Cleveland had shopping strips and they were not open for business on Sundays in those days. The dispensing of the vaccine was planned for these places with spacious parking, as well as schools and churches. I drove my wife and daughter to a designated store. Two lines of people — one from east, the other from west — walked at a slow pace toward the action on the sidewalk at the volunteer store site. The two lines were really half as long because upon approaching the distribution, the crowd broke into several lines. We walked past a person holding a large tray loaded with tiny paper cups, each with a sugar cube that had received drops of the vaccine. The worker watched as we dumped the cube into our mouth. Then we proceeded to turn and walk into the parking lot and back to our car. The line from the other side did the same.