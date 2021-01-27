The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

So disappointing
It was so disappointing to see Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis vote against holding former President Trump accountable on Jan. 26.
What would it take, if not spurring an insurrection against the U.S. government at the Capitol that led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer, for Republican senators to finally hold a Republican president accountable for his words and actions? Seriously, what would it take? We know an illicit sexual act won’t do it; he already got away with that. Inviting foreign interference in an election won't do it, either. What would it take?
If they don’t take the impeachment trial seriously, they’ll be inviting another attempted insurrection. Is that what they want?
They swore an oath to the Constitution, but it’s obvious that party means more to them than country.
So what will it take for their constituents to cut them loose?
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
To serve the public
I don’t want to be a public servant but here is my to-do list for all those serving in D.C.:
Election reform: Create a uniform election system across the states to reduce conflict and post-election chaos.
Qualifications: Add to current presidential qualifications a requirement that individual must have served a certain number of years in elected public office. Tax returns must be released before holding office to insure public safety over foreign or domestic influencing.
Term limits: Create a maximum number of consecutive terms allowed for senators and representatives.
Accountability: Hold public servants accountable to the law. This includes everyone in office, especially the president.
End the filibuster: Get back to simple majority vote to pass legislation.
And finally I suggest the Republican Party restructure and separate from Trumpism. Impeach former President Trump. No need to list his numerous boundary issues, pushing the limit of the law and encouraging an attack on our democracy. Ban him from future office. This will not end his influence but it will state very clearly that in the United States we do not tolerate this behavior. Period.
That’s a start. Then let’s make some real efforts to improve the lives of our citizens.
Kathy Cooper
Winston-Salem
'Sabin Sundays'
Memories of my experience obtaining the Sabin polio vaccine in 1961 ran through my mind recently as my speaker phone played music from Forsyth County's health department wait line for an hour. If you never heard of “Sabin Sundays,” then please read my memory story.
The suburbs of Greater Cleveland had shopping strips and they were not open for business on Sundays in those days. The dispensing of the vaccine was planned for these places with spacious parking, as well as schools and churches. I drove my wife and daughter to a designated store. Two lines of people — one from east, the other from west — walked at a slow pace toward the action on the sidewalk at the volunteer store site. The two lines were really half as long because upon approaching the distribution, the crowd broke into several lines. We walked past a person holding a large tray loaded with tiny paper cups, each with a sugar cube that had received drops of the vaccine. The worker watched as we dumped the cube into our mouth. Then we proceeded to turn and walk into the parking lot and back to our car. The line from the other side did the same.
It was a 15-minute ordeal for maybe 2,000 at that location that Sunday. A few years later, my wife worked at a former polio sanitarium that went out of business and became a county hospital for needy.