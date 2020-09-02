More chaos
People didn’t just jump out of nowhere and start protesting — or looting and rioting — which are different, though President Trump is trying to portray them as the same thing. They’ve been pushed by economic and racial pressures for decades. After the prominent killings of Black people by police, they finally stood up and said, “No more.”
And Trump’s solution is to push them some more.
Trump praises white protesters who carry guns and criticizes Black protesters who … do anything. He promotes division and violence and then acts like he’s the only one who can save us from division and violence.
That’s not going to work.
I can’t understand how people still can’t see what a con man Trump is.
Reelecting Trump won’t stop the protests; it’ll create more reasons to protest.
Who wants four more years of the chaos Trump has let loose on America?
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Not one flag
In response to the Sept. 1 letter “Understand,” about the political ad that says, "you won’t be safe in Joe Biden's America," which showed footage of Trump's America on fire, that is 100% true. However, among the supremely intelligent criminals — whoops, excuse me, peaceful protesters — who were setting cars and private business on fire, I didn't see one Trump flag or MAGA hat. I guess I'll have to assume that they must be closet supporters of the Biden/Harris ticket. Whew, now that's comforting.
Glenn Fields
Arcadia
Much too long
I appreciate Scott Sexton for writing two columns this summer about the sad plight of nursing home residents during COVID-19 (“After 68 years, one final visit,” Aug. 25; “Hearts apart,” June 28). Gov. Roy Cooper and state legislature need to know how detrimental this is to our senior citizens.
Residents of assisted-living and nursing homes, including my mother, are not allowed to have any visitors inside the facilities. They are cut off from all family members and they are losing precious time at the end of their lives. I moved my mother here from Pennsylvania a year ago to be closer to her family and now she hasn't seen her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for six months. If hospital patients are allowed to have visitors now with safety precautions, why can't nursing homes do the same?
They also are not allowed to leave the facility, even for medical appointments, unless they go through 14 days of quarantine when they return. All activities that my mother used to enjoy there have been stopped. They have to eat all their meals alone in their rooms. Even the beauty salon is closed, so the residents have not had a haircut in six months. The fitness room and pool is closed. All of this is detrimental to their physical, mental and emotional health.
A half a year is already much too long! The N.C. health restrictions must be changed now!
Sara Blackburn
Winston-Salem
Just gangs
Why are we supposed to think that these hoodlums driving into Portland with their guns and their Trump flags are a militia? Because they’re white?
They’re just gangs, threatening people with guns.
Antifa is just a distraction. There are no “leaders” of antifa for Tucker Carlson to arrest; saying you're antifa is like saying you're a Christian; it's a description. There are no antifa meetings, no dues to pay. Anyone can say it.
No antifa protester has killed anyone. But members of right-wing groups have. That 17-year-old kid in Kenosha did.
A lot of white conservatives are reluctant to admit that any white conservatives could be killers. It speaks well of them that they don’t want to be identified with killers, but it speaks poorly of them that they can’t admit the truth.
As President Trump defends these killers and “militia,” he’s defending violence. Yes, protesters are burning things and yelling at people and that’s wrong. But they’re not facing multiple homicide charges; that 17-year-old kid is.
Conservatives with conscience should shake off the propaganda and condemn murder, even if it’s done by people who identify with their politics.
Leland Stoat
Winston-Salem
