The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

'Below the belt'

Look, I’m not trying to justify anyone being nasty; we have too much of that in the world. But when President Trump stood on stage four years ago and made fun of Hillary Clinton for having pneumonia — wasn’t that way below the belt? When he made fun of the reporter with the deformed arm — wasn’t that way below the belt? Or his comments about Megyn Kelly’s blood? Or his suggestions that Joe Biden is suffering dementia, or on drugs or being fed information? Or the way he talks about immigrants and protesters? Or his whole “fake news” thing about any story he doesn’t like or any reporter who doesn’t kiss his butt? Trump’s comments about everyone except Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Proud Boys are below the belt.