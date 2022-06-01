The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

More than a village

Another mass shooting; what can we do? It is a question many of us are asking without getting any answers.

Words matter and actions as well. These are things we just have to realize — we are now living in a culture of hatred and violence. Words are being said that are simply not true. It is being said that one race of people is trying to replace another, but many people are just trying to live in the place in life where they are — I don’t mean their address or even a city, but where they are in life. There are efforts being made by so many of us to try to work and make a living for our families in peace.

It takes more than a village. I believe it takes minds working to try to bring people together and treat them as members of the human family.

Pets are called and treated as members of the family. In this deadly culture, can’t we try to remember that we all are members of the human family and then treat each other as such?

The whole answer, maybe not, but it can’t hurt to try to reduce the level of hatred and violence that is destroying our country.

Jessie Meadows Crockett

Winston-Salem

Doing nothing

Soon after the mass murder of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott described the shooter and the event as “pure evil.” Our own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has informed us that in 2020, 45,000 Americans died from gunfire. It is almost as if we have become numb to these shootings such that very few of us feel like anything can be done about them.

I suggest that doing nothing is “pure evil.” I further suggest the following compassionate and commonsense actions which should be taken to at least reduce some of the carnage:

Require universal background checks for all guns.

Renew the assault weapons ban.

Increase mental health budgets.

Increase funding for programs that help school dropouts.

Develop programs that help both law enforcement and public schools recognize troubled students and get them help before they harm themselves or someone else.

Encourage those who make television programs, movies and video games to curtail the excessive violence they produce.

Encourage one another to be more civil in our use of social media.

And encourage our churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith groups to speak, write and practice the love of God and man that they espouse.

Doing nothing is not an option in this crisis.

Herbert Hash Jr.

Boone

Concrete measures

Are you shocked by the mass shootings — 21 lives taken in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas? Ten in a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.?

Are you angry at these latest examples of senseless slaughter that now are commonplace in our nation?

Perhaps you have become numb to these events; they occur with such sickening regularity, time and again.

Stop for a moment. Think about how you feel each time there is another mass murder. Remember your feelings.

And vow to yourself that in November, you will go to the polls and vote for candidates who support concrete measures to end the slaughter of innocents.

If you cannot do even that small thing, this will never stop. And you will be part of the problem.

Sheilah Lombardo

Winston-Salem

Responsibility

Every right requires responsibility, especially the Second Amendment. Spoiled brats in grown men’s bodies should look studiously in the mirror of their souls and act accordingly.

Richard Smith

Winston-Salem

Ban assault weapons

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The weapon used was an AR-15-style assault rifle. Ten days before, in Buffalo, N.Y., 10 people perished at a grocery store. The weapon: an AR-15-style assault rifle. Ten years ago, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., 20 first graders and six educators were killed with an AR-15-style assault rifle.

In 2004, Congress (under pressure from the NRA) allowed the “assault weapons ban” to expire. This ban had been signed into law in 1994, was highly effective and had overwhelming support from both the public and law enforcement. Also in 2004, I, as a federal prosecutor (and private citizen), along with many others, urged our local congressman to extend or reinstate the “assault weapons ban.” That never happened.

Just reflect on all the subsequent tragedies, possibly preventable, that have gripped the United States since 2004. Consider too the horrific ramifications of these tragic events on the friends, families and children who lost loved ones.

This is not about taking away any legitimate rights under the Second Amendment. We have a moral obligation to end this carnage of our fellow citizens, our children. Ban assault weapons, these instruments of mass destruction. Ban large-capacity magazines, belts, drums now! Make our voices heard!

John Stone

Kernersville

Tennessee crackdown

Your headline in the May 28 Journal: “Tennessee cracks down on homelessness.”

It should read: “Tennessee cracks down on the homeless.”

There’s a big difference.

P.J. Traffas

Winston-Salem

Losing Patterson

Say it isn’t so. Tom Patterson’s final Journal arts column, “Looking back: Three decades of visual art around Winston-Salem” (May 22), was terribly sad. It’s almost as if he were writing the obituary of the Winston-Salem arts scene.

Losing Patterson will be a serious blow to the arts community. His writing has helped provide the visibility necessary to make a career out of the most tenuous of vocations. How can artists see each other, and themselves, without those intrepid thinkers willing to make the rounds, spend the time to look deeply at the work and introduce it to a broader public?

Good writers do what all good artists do — make visible that which is invisible, give voice to the voiceless, place our work into a broader context of civic life and demonstrate how we fit into the larger designs of art history. Tom has done all this and more.

Arts criticism is vital to the well-being of a thriving arts community; Tom has been keeping us apprised of the good, the bad and the madness all along. Even now, as the ghost of Sen. Jesse Helms haunts us, we need that kind of advocacy more than ever.

The focus of “the City of Arts and Innovation” should be on supporting the existing human infrastructure of our arts community, attracting young artists and collectors willing to engage in intellectually and emotionally challenging art that, frankly, have few outlets here. That support needs to include good quality critical writing in this newspaper.

Kara Hammond

Pfafftown