The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

I used to think most Southerners were smart, with a built-in manure detector, like my friend, but something has happened to the modern Republicans’ sense of smell. How could anyone but a sucker believe that Joe Biden stole the election after all the recounts and court cases? But here they are, believing it with all their hearts because the loser, who, by the way, is a fast-talking Yankee con man, told them so. I still like them as friends, but Lordy, did they fall for it.

And in addition, some of these same people won’t get vaccinated, even if it will save lives. Why? Because someone fed them a pile of trash, and they ate it like it was steak.

Come on people, put on your thinking caps and reason through these lies. For one, ask: How come every election held in 2020 was legitimate except the one lost by you-know-who? And ask: If I don’t get vaccinated, and contract COVID and give it to my grandmother, who passes from it, will I forgive myself?

This guilt could be avoided with vaccination.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem

