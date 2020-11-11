The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Making America small
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thought he was calling out the Democrats when he said on Monday, “Let’s not have any lectures, no lectures, about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election and who insinuated that this one would be illegitimate too if they lost again — only if they lost.” But no prominent Democrat challenged the validity of the last election. Hillary Clinton conceded, promptly. Obama officials began and carried out the transition period. Even Trump's impeachment didn't try to undo the election — it charged him for what he did after he was elected.
Neither did the Democrats declare that the 2020 election would be illegitimate if they lost — that was Trump.
No, it's not the same at all.
George Conway has started calling the GOP the “Banana Republican Party,” and though I normally don’t like that kind of language, this fits. Trump is throwing a temper tantrum in front of the whole world, not only undermining our election process, but undermining America’s integrity and honor. This doesn’t make America great — it makes America small.
Duncan Mason
Winston-Salem
Good work
Journal reporter Wesley Young deserves accolades for his Nov. 9 article “Forsyth turns deeper blue.” It was well- and fairly sourced and highly detailed.
As a relative newcomer to Winston-Salem, I was especially appreciative of his outstanding reporting, which broadened my understanding of the local political landscape. I look forward to more such reporting from Young and other Journal reporters. He has set a high standard.
Marian Spencer
Winston-Salem
Taking a step back
On Oct. 28, you published an article announcing that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board sent Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin a draft contract for the interim superintendent position (“School board faces slew of issues”). On Nov. 4, a follow-up article detailed Don Martin’s decision to decline the offer (“Martin declines to serve as interim superintendent”). I think Don Martin made a very wise decision declining the offer to accept the interim superintendent position. I feel his decision is the best thing for our schools.
I am just one of the many concerned community members and parents who experienced fear when the news of Don Martin being offered this position for the upcoming year was announced. We cannot deny that the education system is in need of a major makeover. The danger that surrounds “school choice” and possible movements toward the direction of resegregation during his term was enough to scare me as a mother of two elementary school-aged children.
As parents, we have a huge concern for equity within the school district and this concern cannot be ignored. Going backward is not an option for our community and schools.
Thank you, Don Martin, for taking a step back so that we can take a step forward.
Kristina Hjelm
Winston-Salem
Cheating to win
Speaking on "Hannity" Monday night, S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “We win because of our ideas, we lose elections because they cheat us.”
Republicans are playing a dangerous game when they declare that only they can win elections fairly — and that's what Graham is doing.
Republicans have been on this road for some time, belittling not just individual elections, but the principle of “one man, one vote.” In North Carolina, we’ve seen them commit ballot fraud and voter suppression in order to win elections. They’re the ones who are cheating, and it’s hard not to think that their long-term goal is to commit a quiet coup so that they never have to run for election again.
No voter fraud in the 2020 president election has been proved. Let me say it again — no voter fraud in the 2020 president election has been proved. President Trump and his sycophants are running around with a bunch of sour-grapes conspiracy stories from unreliable sources because they're too childish to admit their loss, and the courts are tossing out their lawsuits.
I understand that Republicans want to win. But they’re crumbling the very foundations of America when they undermine elections with no proof.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!