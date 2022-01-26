The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Revisionist history

All who sought refuge on Jan. 6, 2021, agreed it was a day of insurrection. But since then there has been an attempt at revisionist history.

In response to that existential threat to democracy, may I suggest that as difficult as it might be, we try to appreciate the perspectives of the “others.”

I know religion and politics are supposed to be taboo in social situations, but we’ve got to do something other than take sides and take up arms!

For me, it’s difficult to read and listen to people I sincerely disagree with. But I do, if only to try to understand.

We all should fact-check and “motivation/agenda-check” everything that seems to be questionable. Both sides.

My fear is that many of my fellow citizens/voters only read what validates their position or don’t read at all. That’s scary.

So why am I writing?

I ask all my friends, liberal and conservative, to mention to me that they read this letter. Not that there’s anything special about my letter, but I want a little informal poll about who reads other people’s opinions.