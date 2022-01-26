The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Restaurant ban
I was greatly disturbed to read the two questions in the Jan. 25 Ask SAM column about restaurants where workers were not wearing masks. I’ve seen the same in various places. My reaction is that I’ve decided to just not eat out until the pandemic is over. I’d rather open a can of soup at home than risk disease or death for the sake of a cheeseburger.
Restaurants are in trouble these days. Some have had to close either because of lack of business or because nobody wants to work those terrible hours under trying conditions. Those are probably the kinds of workers restaurants need most — the kind who are intelligent and sensitive.
If restaurants want to do more business, they should tighten up their practices and advertise that they’re doing so. I will eat at any restaurant that advertises itself as a safe place and shows this to be true.
Remember when smoking was allowed in restaurants? Nonsmokers finally had enough of being exposed to other people’s unhealthy habit and helped pass legislation to ban smoking in restaurants. That should provide a model for people today who haven’t swallowed all the conspiracy anti-vax idiocy.
I want to eat in restaurants that won’t expose me to cigarette smoke — or to COVID.
Martin Pendleton
Winston-Salem
Referees and judges
There’s a reason we have referees in sports.
There’s a reason we have judges and juries in society.
There’s a reason we have election boards to conduct elections.
Former President Trump was a candidate in the 2020 election. He’s in no position to say whether he won. Nor should he have been advocating for himself by pressuring election officials. He especially shouldn’t have been working to overturn the results. The mere fact that he tried should require prison time (“Election probe gets special grand jury,” Jan. 25).
It’s one thing to have advocates plead your case. It’s another to steamroll elected officials. That’s simply corrupt. All he’s achieved is to make the U.S. look like a banana republic.
Trump should be disqualified from running for dog catcher, let alone president. He should stay at Mar-a-Lago and try to figure out a theme for his next reality TV show. He could call it “Sore Losers.”
Philip Bent
Winston-Salem
Revisionist history
All who sought refuge on Jan. 6, 2021, agreed it was a day of insurrection. But since then there has been an attempt at revisionist history.
In response to that existential threat to democracy, may I suggest that as difficult as it might be, we try to appreciate the perspectives of the “others.”
I know religion and politics are supposed to be taboo in social situations, but we’ve got to do something other than take sides and take up arms!
For me, it’s difficult to read and listen to people I sincerely disagree with. But I do, if only to try to understand.
We all should fact-check and “motivation/agenda-check” everything that seems to be questionable. Both sides.
My fear is that many of my fellow citizens/voters only read what validates their position or don’t read at all. That’s scary.
So why am I writing?
I ask all my friends, liberal and conservative, to mention to me that they read this letter. Not that there’s anything special about my letter, but I want a little informal poll about who reads other people’s opinions.
I really don’t consider myself an alarmist, but when I observe the bipartisan alarm following Jan. 6 morph into a “normal tourist visit,” I get scared! The leaders of us all have turned into the followers of a large group of misinformed voters.
Looking forward to reading responses.
Seems to me that people who are confident of their position are eager to state it.
Bring it on!
John Holthouser
Winston-Salem
A laugh
After President Biden’s recent spicy turn of phrase toward Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, a Republican representative, Jim Banks, tweeted: “Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??”
I just thought I’d mention that to your readers in case anyone wanted to start the day with a laugh.
Burt Lindle
Winston-Salem