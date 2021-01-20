The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Protecting democracy
I am a moderate Democrat, and I belong to the "Democratic Party," not the "Democrat Party" as has become the epithet of "Trumpers." I still believe there is a good reason for a two-party system in this country, but the "Trump Party" is a frightening threat to democracy.
Some prominent members of the Republican Party — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Attorney General William Barr among others — have now acknowledged that former President Trump has lied to the people about a "stolen election" and has encouraged the insurrection.
These admissions have come far, far too late, but maybe, just maybe, if enough conscientious members of Congress speak up, tell the truth and find a way to prevent the demagogue Trump from holding office again, we can protect our democracy, at least for the time being.
Martha Wishon
Lewisville
WWMMD?
Now that President Biden is inaugurated and the Democratic Party controls both houses of Congress, I urge them to use one rule to accomplish their goals: WWMMD? — “What would Mitch McConnell do?”
McConnell made clear his governing philosophy: “If the Constitution allows it and I have the votes, I can do it.” He used this rule to block consideration of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee for nearly a year and to rush a right-wing Supreme Court pick in a few weeks.
McConnell used this rule to pack the Supreme Court.
Recall that “packing the court” has nothing to do with the number of justices. Packing the court refers to shifting the ideological balance to favor one side. McConnell packed the Supreme Court, shifting the court radically right.
What should the Democrats do? WWMMD? The Constitution does not specify the number of Supreme Court justices. To unpack the court, Biden and the Democrats should add three liberal justices to raise the total to 12, restore ideological balance and more accurately reflect America.
What should President Biden do? WWMMD? Unpack the Supreme Court!
Brian W. Tague
Winston-Salem
The Pledge
Every single one of the secessionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 memorized the Pledge of Allegiance when they were in second grade.
Think about that.
Peter Driscoll
Winston-Salem
Tax returns
I'm starting to think that President Trump isn't going to show us his tax returns.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Biden's priorities
The letter writer (“What about Biden?” Jan. 15) asks for a list of all President Joe Biden’s virtues and strong points clearly believing there are few if any. I don’t have the space to fully answer his question so let me list just one of Biden’s strengths.
Joe Biden got my vote because of the major fail by the previous administration to acknowledge the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. I suspect that Biden, like most of us, shook his head in disbelief at the assertion that COVID-19, a disease that has now taken 400,000 American lives, was a hoax, could be prevented by injecting bleach into our arms or would miraculously disappear on its own. He has always taken the virus seriously, modeling the wearing of masks, social distancing and not allowing large crowds at his campaign rallies.
These were the only means we had of controlling the virus until recently. With vaccines now available, one of Biden’s top priorities as president is to speed up the initial slow rollout of these vaccines by getting at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people during his first 100 days in office.
Biden understands that controlling the pandemic is key to improving the economy and getting our kids back in school. His economic stimulus plan includes increased funding for vaccinations and testing and funding to help schools reopen safely. Let’s all support him in his effort get this deadly virus under control.
Fred Luce
Winston-Salem
COVID tribute
What a difference a day makes.
On the eve of the inauguration, we finally had a ceremony with appropriate solemnity honoring the 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19.
Unfortunately, it took the president-elect to pay tribute in such a moving way. It touches all our hearts to remember this tragic loss.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem