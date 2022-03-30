The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The pain of depression

Thank you so very much to the parents and grandparents of Jason Huff Jr., for their decision to submit their frank and celebratory obituary to the Journal (March 25). As someone who has considered suicide — and luckily survived that time with medication — I know how important it is to recognize that anyone, even talented people who are surrounded by loved ones, sometimes cannot bear the pain of depression. Honesty shines a light and will give some sufferers incentive to pursue other options.

Cheri Love

Pfafftown

Republican agenda

If in fact the Republicans do regain the Congress in November, it is distressing to think that their agenda is going to be to get back at the Democrats.

We have pressing problems at the border, with inflation, the energy crises and the economy and other issues of national interest. Why waste millions of dollars and countless effort when they know well that nothing is going to happen to the Clintons, Hunter Biden or all the other crooks in Washington?

If the Republicans would focus on the real issues and not bicker with Democrats they could control the elections for years to come. I guess all of this is wishful thinking.

Donald Crews

Winston-Salem

Ukrainian corruption

In reply to the March 26 letter “Headlines say,” defending Rep. Madison Cawthorne’s reprehensible statements about Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there’s no doubt that political corruption exists in Ukraine and has for a long time. But there’s more to the story.

Zelenskyy was elected by people who wanted him to fight corruption and embrace democracy. Every indication from U.S. diplomats like former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was that he was having a positive effect. Joe Biden, as vice president, worked with our allies in Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, a Ukrainian prosecutor who refused to investigate corruption.

Then came Trump.

Former President Trump not only tried to enlist Zelenskyy in his corrupt scheme to manufacture dirt on Biden — a scheme that Fox News pundits continue today — but he ousted our country’s own ambassador in a very underhanded way.

With honest U.S. assistance, Ukraine could overcome its corrupt past.

If Russia wins, Ukraine will doubtlessly become more corrupt.

Is that why Trump is supporting Russia? Is that why Fox News pundits support Russia?

Hank Boles

Winston-Salem

Controlling people

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, while grilling Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the court ruling that allowed for same-sex marriage.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee expressed her displeasure with the ruling that allows married people to use birth control.

Put this together with the conservative insistence on “God-given rights” — a God who, in their eyes, doesn’t want gay people to marry each other and doesn’t want even married people to have sex unless they intend to procreate.

It’s an anti-freedom agenda.

Republicans, given the opportunity, will roll back the rights gained in the 20th, never mind the 21st, century. They’re fighting to institute a theocratic government with the restrictions of the 1950s, which would create masses of second-class citizens and cement both discrimination and persecution into the law. It’s a repressive society they seek, and if they gain more power, they very well may achieve it.

All the current culture wars can be boiled down to white conservative Christian activists trying to control everyone else’s lives.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

Only one thing

I suspect the writer of the March 29 letter “Atheistic faith” does not understand atheists as well as he thinks he does. Atheism concerns only one thing: the belief in the existence of a god or gods. Theists believe that a god exists, atheists do not.

There is nothing else involved in being an atheist. There is no atheist bible or code of behavior. Atheism is not a faith and does not involve any other beliefs. Which explains why no one is likely to have an atheist come to their door and start preaching atheism.

The rest of the letter goes on to explain all the beliefs that atheists have. At least I have more of an understanding of how women must feel when men in political office explain to them what health care they should have available to them.

Marquis Williams

Winston-Salem