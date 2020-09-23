The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Put forth your reasons

In the Sept. 20 column “There are many here among us,” Mick Scott discussed the process used to select and print letters to the editor. As a frequent writer I can attest to the fairness of the process.

Here is a challenge to other writers: Write fewer than 250 words describing why you think readers should vote for the presidential candidate you support without using the other candidate’s name or present position. If you support Joe Biden, then put forth your reasons for voting for him without calling out President Trump for any action or program he supports. If you support Trump, use the same guideline.

It is easy to criticize but much harder to spend 250 words on positive reasons for your support. Try it and you will see how hard it is.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

Obvious bias

I'm not sure I've ever read a more veiled attempt at covering for liberals than Mick Scott's Sept. 20 column, “There are many here among us.” He even used John-Boy Walton of all people to warm our hearts prior to making excuses for so many liberal letters against President Trump.