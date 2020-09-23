The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Put forth your reasons
In the Sept. 20 column “There are many here among us,” Mick Scott discussed the process used to select and print letters to the editor. As a frequent writer I can attest to the fairness of the process.
Here is a challenge to other writers: Write fewer than 250 words describing why you think readers should vote for the presidential candidate you support without using the other candidate’s name or present position. If you support Joe Biden, then put forth your reasons for voting for him without calling out President Trump for any action or program he supports. If you support Trump, use the same guideline.
It is easy to criticize but much harder to spend 250 words on positive reasons for your support. Try it and you will see how hard it is.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Obvious bias
I'm not sure I've ever read a more veiled attempt at covering for liberals than Mick Scott's Sept. 20 column, “There are many here among us.” He even used John-Boy Walton of all people to warm our hearts prior to making excuses for so many liberal letters against President Trump.
While I can agree with him regarding the receipt of more liberal letters than conservative, it's disgusting to read his apparent sadness that more conservatives are not writing. That's dispelled with his own liberal version of how he rates our president's actions on various "bedrock issues" and then ends that temper tantrum with, "Plus you know, he lies a lot." Well, it's his opinion and he's entitled to it.
He finishes with a list of attention-grabbing categories of people, including “Republicans who now endorse Joe Biden,” but violates his own rules for accepting letters, not naming anybody he's using to warn us … just like John-Boy did in a fictional episode of “The Waltons.” The real warning is the Journal is a liberal paper and conservative letters are going to get scanned with greater scrutiny because of his obvious bias.
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
Priorities
Shouldn’t the Senate be moving the next coronavirus relief package rather than forcing a new Supreme Court Justice on the country immediately before an election? This shows where Republicans’ priorities lie, doesn’t it?
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
The trick
Mick Scott’s Sept. 20 column, “There are many here among us,” reminded me of something writer Johnny McNulty recently tweeted: “I still can’t believe that the trick to defeating journalism was to just be so openly evil that reporting on it accurately sounds partisan.”
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
Another opportunity
This vacancy in the Supreme Court with less than 50 days before the election gives us yet another opportunity to determine whether Sen. Thom Tillis has any integrity left. Nine months before the 2016 election he was very clear in stating his beliefs:
“The campaign is already under way. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”
Let us see. Will he put party and President Trump before country and integrity? This is when we learn, once again, what kind of a person Thom Tillis really is.
Richard Woodward
Kernersville
White privilege
Not all whites are privileged. In poor U.S. counties, large white groups don't share in America's wealth. It isn't because of skin color or oppression of their great-grandfathers, but because they haven't stuck to the middle-class values that led the U.S. to its capitalist success.
These are: (1) don't father children out of marriage or before you can afford them, (2) work/study hard, (3) be self-disciplined, (4) avoid addictions and criminals and (5) respect authority.
If you follow these rules, and offer a service which people need, success will probably find you, no matter your color.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
