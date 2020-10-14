The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Fighting back

In response to the Oct. 7 letter “What ‘fair share’?” I’ll say this: Joe Biden’s platform, which would require corporations and rich folks to pay more in taxes, didn’t occur in a bubble — it follows President Trump’s generous tax giveaway to the wealthy, which further shifted the burden of paying for police, schools and infrastructure to the middle class.

What is a “fair share”? It’s more than I’m paying. It’s more than Trump’s $750. Warren Buffett noted years ago that he paid a lower tax rate than his secretary — it’s more than that.

The letter writer says that demanding a fair share from the wealthy is a form of class envy or jealousy. I think the more serious fault is the greed that motivates the rich to pay as little as they can while profiting from what we all build.

“Corporations and people who have some available money are the ones who create jobs,” he writes. No they’re not. Demand creates jobs. If we’ve learned anything from coronavirus it should be that the rich need us — the workers — on the front lines or their money flow stops.