The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The more you learn ...
I agree with Don Flow’s recent guest column, “The case for N.C. education investments” (Feb. 14). He was expressing what many employers in our state also feel. As he stated, “we have a jobs issue and education is the key to changing this.”
It is well-documented that education is the most important determinant of wage growth. Essentially, the more you learn, the more you earn.
While college may not be the right choice for everyone, it is for most — and for good reason. In 1973, 28% of jobs required post-secondary education. Today, it’s 65%. Those with only a high school diploma are falling further behind in an economy that values education.
On the ladder of achievement, the single biggest jump in income corresponds to earning a high school diploma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, those with high school diplomas earn 26% more than those who don’t. Since 10% of our students still do not complete high school, this becomes a probable financial disaster for them and contributes to the recruiting “problem” for employers.
Fortunately, there is a solution for those who missed the opportunity to graduate from high school. A collaboration between Goodwill and Forsyth Tech created the Access Center Adult High School. The center allows people to work at their own pace and it is open to anyone over the age of 18. This is not a GED, it’s a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools diploma. It’s a second chance to get the most basic credential needed in today’s economy.
Art Gibel
Winston-Salem
Gibil is the former president and chief executive of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. Inc. — the editor
Renewable alternatives
It’s easy to find excuses for not doing things that need to be done.
Climate change is not a hoax — we must deal with it. An article by Brian Eckhouse, “Climate plan hangs on fragile power grid” (Feb. 27) emphasizes the difficulties of fighting climate change while neglecting many solutions to the problem.
The International Monetary Fund recognizes that fossil fuel subsidies have negative economic and environmental effects. U.S. fossil fuel subsidies encourage excessive energy consumption, accelerating the depletion of natural resources and reducing incentives for energy efficiency. One result is a higher rate of premature deaths from air pollution and more greenhouse gas emissions. Insurance companies are not convinced that nuclear energy is a safe option. A typical homeowners policy states “We do not insure for loss caused by … any nuclear reaction, radiation or radioactive contamination ...”
Renewable energy, particularly wind and solar, can replace fossil fuels for power generation. Rooftop solar panels supply energy just where it’s needed. Large-scale “solar farms” and “wind farms” can be located reasonably close to population centers and industrial power users.
Conservation, by avoiding waste of energy, is an ideal way to reduce emissions that contribute to climate change. Electric and gas providers usually offer free inspections that result in suggestions for improved insulation and other energy-saving measures.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Term limit effects
Did Sen. Richard Burr go against the majority of his colleagues and vote former President Trump guilty in his recent impeachment trial because he (Burr) wasn’t running for reelection? Did he therefore feel free to vote his true feelings on the matter? What effect might term limits have on the actions of future members of Congress?
Tim Farmer
Clemmons
Artistic renovation
In reply to Scott Sexton’s March 2 headline question “Wise or wasteful?” the answer is clear to me: wasteful. The city has invested more than $350,000 in the Patterson Avenue area and nothing has come from it.
“Personally I think (the city) should have taken all that money, bought the property owners out and knocked it all down,” property owner Steve Myers said. I agree.