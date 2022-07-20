The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Take responsibility

Hours after the Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting released its report on the police response, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson posted a video saying he’ll “never surrender my AR-15” and telling those who want to ban the weapon to “come and get it.”

This is what’s important to Republicans? Not the schoolchildren who were killed; not the failed response from Uvalde police (which they have no plan to fix); but making sure that killers have access to AR-15s? Come on, Republicans, can you not see how ridiculous your love of guns is?

If you fail to gain the House majority in November, this will be why: because of your devotion to keeping murder weapons on the streets and in the hands of anyone who wants one.

Sooner or later we’re either going to limit access to weapons of war or every single American citizen is going to know someone who was murdered by one. Are Republicans going to take responsibility for all those deaths? I guarantee, everyone else will lay that responsibility at your feet.

Jack Robbins

Winston-Salem

Leadership

In another classic case in which a country’s lack of discipline and fragmented leadership have resulted in excessive debt and internal conflict we have Italy and Brazil. The United States needs to learn from their history or be doomed to repeat it.

Let’s take Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who took the job as a more-than-capable planner with his own mandated nonpartisan support. He now faces structural reforms and the prospect of rising interest rates in an overly indebted, politically fragmented economy. Draghi now faces a vote of confidence, that he called for, as his nonpartisan support becomes partisan. How could politicians go back on their word to support and follow a capable leader in order to fight with each other while Rome burns?

The need for leadership in elected officials has never been higher in all named countries and especially the U.S. We need leaders who fix things. Historically, that means we need a mix of broad-based support and the power/knowledge of what is best for most people. Our grandfather’s “make do” generation was followed by our father’s “can do.” We need to repeat history and go back to the “can do.” Both parties in the United States need to get busy to find new, energetic, leadership candidates with staffs of like-minded individuals.

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

Please save me

We should not be arguing about this. A 10-year-old girl is too young to give birth. Her body has not developed enough to do so safely. The young girl from Ohio could have died had she not found a way to obtain an abortion.

Abortion may be wrong; forcing a 10-year-old girl to carry a pregnancy to term is worse.

The Republican Party has become so extreme on this issue that it is willing to force young girls to give birth, at such human risk, just to make a point about how “all life is precious.” Yet to them, that 10-year-old’s life is not precious.

This is but the tip of the iceberg we’re going to see in terms of the harm caused by overturning Roe. Republicans were unprepared for the results of their victory. More women who are not prepared to be mothers are going to be forced to give birth and either die or live lives of abject poverty and depression and despair that they will pass on to their children. Republicans have opened a Pandora’s Box of misery and they don’t care. As has happened so often in the past, they will cause great suffering — other people’s suffering — all in the name of their god.

Dear God, please save me from your followers.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem

New orthodoxy

When I read stories like “Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections” (July 19), I can’t help wondering if these candidates truly believe they’ve been cheated or if this is just their way of expressing their disappointment and undermining the winners. Either option speaks poorly of them.

Is this now part of Republican orthodoxy? Are we going to have to listen to these whiners from here on out, every election cycle? Come on, man.

Everett Spear

Winston-Salem