The Readers' Forum: Sound familiar?

Over the past two decades a clear pattern has emerged as to how democracy dies. It is a straightforward four-step process:
Step 1: Amend the Constitution to make it easier to gain and remain in power.
Step 2: Expand and pack the Supreme Court with loyalists who can be relied upon to rubber-stamp your actions.
Step 3: Rule by decree, emergency power or any other available form of non-legislative power.
Step 4: Bar opposition candidates from the ballot by any combination of vetting rules, dubious indictments or court challenges.
Sound familiar?
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem
Further consequences
To the Russian apologist who wrote the March 4 letter, “Consequences,” claiming that the attack on Ukraine is the responsibility of people who voted for Joe Biden, no it’s not. Biden didn’t attack Ukraine; former President Trump’s pal, Russian President Vladimir Putin, did.
Incidentally, I wonder if the letter writer is happy about the consequences of his vote for Trump: Greater internal division than our nation has experienced in over 100 years because of the aid and comfort he gave extreme racist groups and a resurgence in white supremacy that threatens to become an open fixture in the Republican Party, thanks to legislators like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Paul Gosar. Will he accept those consequences?
I am, however, partly responsible for keeping Trump out of office and am happy to sing that consequence from the rooftops!
Trump and Putin are two peas in a pod, autocratic bullying dictators who have no use for morals, decency or restraint.
I’m with Biden and Ukraine and proud to be so.
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
Class and respect
I have been in the same church almost 65 years and expect to stay there until I’m taken out by pallbearers. However, if my minister ever invites two politicians to speak during the Sunday morning service, either he or I will soon be gone (“Walker, Robinson speak at W-S church,” March 7).
I say this knowing full well that our minister has too much class and too much respect for his flock of whatever persuasion to make God’s pulpit a political stump.
Romaine Poindexter
Kernersville
Their only issue
Republicans will talk about inflation until the midterm elections, because it’s the only economic issue they have.
They can’t talk about economic growth, because the U.S. economy expanded at a 5.7% rate in 2021, the best rate in 40 years. They can’t talk about unemployment, the lowest it’s been in decades.
They can’t talk about job creation; it’s been spectacular. They can’t talk about wages, because paychecks have risen substantially.
They can’t talk about the stock market, up 27% in the Biden administration’s first year. And they can’t talk about savings; Americans are paying down credit card debt and putting money in the bank.
They can’t talk about the national debt, after their tax cut for corporations and the rich added a trillion dollars to what our country owes. Their claim that the tax cut would pay for itself was a lie. Their gift to the wealthy didn’t even create many jobs; it paid for stock buybacks and dividends.
Republicans want to paint our healthy economy as a disaster, so they will talk endlessly about inflation, only inflation, until the midterms. You can take that to the bank.
Larry Roth
Winston-Salem
Childish actions
In response to the writer of the March 8 letter “Juvenile reps,” don’t forget Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s childish actions at President Trump’s State of the Union speech. Her facial expressions and final act of tearing up the speech was far more disrespectful as a leader of our House.
Judy Meyer
Winston-Salem
Regime change
Sen. Lindsey Graham has been under fire for saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be “taken out.” If that is the only way to stop the carnage in Ukraine, I think many people would agree to this tactic.
Putin has poisoned and killed anyone that poses a threat to his evil regime. How can one person be responsible for so much death and destruction? Sen. Graham was just expressing out loud what people in homes across the world have been thinking. Our government is being disingenuous to say we are not seeking regime change.
Bruce Walley
Winston-Salem