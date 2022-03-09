The Readers' Forum: Sound familiar?

They can’t talk about economic growth, because the U.S. economy expanded at a 5.7% rate in 2021, the best rate in 40 years. They can’t talk about unemployment, the lowest it’s been in decades.

They can’t talk about job creation; it’s been spectacular. They can’t talk about wages, because paychecks have risen substantially.

They can’t talk about the stock market, up 27% in the Biden administration’s first year. And they can’t talk about savings; Americans are paying down credit card debt and putting money in the bank.

They can’t talk about the national debt, after their tax cut for corporations and the rich added a trillion dollars to what our country owes. Their claim that the tax cut would pay for itself was a lie. Their gift to the wealthy didn’t even create many jobs; it paid for stock buybacks and dividends.

Republicans want to paint our healthy economy as a disaster, so they will talk endlessly about inflation, only inflation, until the midterms. You can take that to the bank.

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

