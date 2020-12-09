The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Do you really want this?
Roughly 73 million people voted for and still support President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the election. States will soon certify their results, then the Electoral College will vote and Joe Biden will be president. That is, if Trump is unsuccessful in using the courts to overturn the results. If Trump is successful, he will have circumvented the will of the voters and installed himself as president.
To all his supporters: Consider the repercussions of nullifying your single, greatest power in this democratic republic — your vote. If Trump is successful, then every right that you, yes you, his supporters, cherish, will be in jeopardy: Free speech, the right to bear arms, private ownership of land, fair and honest taxation, privately owned businesses ... I could go on, but you get the idea.
With the help of a small group of Republican senators and congressmen, after successfully hijacking the election, Trump will not stop grabbing more power and money and control. If you have not guessed it by now, that's exactly how a dictator comes into and stays in power: systematic dismantling of democratic institutions with the help of a small, but influential group who have chosen to aid and abet him.
Again, to Trump's supporters: Do you really want Trump and his team: Stephen Miller, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy and more, ruling your lives? Understand? It will no longer be up to you. Dictators will rule.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
Mocking Biden
Regarding Cal Thomas ("Of dogs, fractures and ‘palmists,'" Dec 4), writing for the Journal wherein he makes fun of President-elect Biden for pronouncing "Psalmist" as "Palmist."
I'm not familiar with Thomas and I won't spend my time reading his column again. When a current president chose to publicly mock a reporter with a disability, I was appalled. When Americans cheered and laughed with him and went on to vote for him, I was, and still am, appalled.
Common decency dictates that such behavior is wrong. Biden has a speech impediment called a stutter. It is a well-known fact and he has discussed it publicly and has offered help to children with stutters. He, purposely, speaks slowly and with deliberation, often having to substitute a different word for what was planned to avoid stuttering. Not an easy task for someone suffering from a "mental impairment."
I found Thomas' debasing and ridiculing column appalling and if, by chance, he isn't aware of Biden's physical impairment, he shouldn't be writing for a respected newspaper.
Robin Cook
Mount Airy
The common good
In his ludicrous diatribe “We must worship the state, or else” (Dec. 2) Cal Thomas conflates a reasonable, temporary regulation meant to save lives into the obliteration of all our unalienable rights.
A halt to meeting in large groups slows down the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease in the general population. Not being able to worship in large congregations is a severe sacrifice, but Christianity teaches us to sacrifice for the common good.
David Greenwood
Wilkesboro
At least try
There is a growing narrative, fueled by media speculation, that President-elect Biden will have to scale back the agenda he ran on, because there’s no way even a 50-50 Senate will go along. Even if this ultimately proves to be true, it is not a legitimate reason for him to throw in the towel at the outset.
Mr. Biden ran and won on a set of policies and proposals. He should aggressively push to implement the campaign promises he made. It would not be a repudiation of his pledge to work with the other side, nor evidence of bad faith, for him to live up to his word. To do less would cost him both credibility and respect.
Bipartisanship is a two-way street. If the Republicans have good-faith objections or constructive suggestions, let them make their case to the American people. Let them defy skeptics and demonstrate a willingness to reach out and find common ground. However remote that possibility, Democrats should be likewise willing to engage in dialogue.
Unfortunately, chances are better that history will repeat and the Republicans will persist in obstructionism. A few Democrats, such as Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), may join with them. There will be no good-faith negotiation. It will be strictly a matter of power politics.
But this reason for the defeat or dilution of a Biden proposal would then be a matter of public record, a better outcome than giving up the ghost without a fight.
Steve Fletcher
Clemmons
