The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

Simple life

I hate how everything has become politicized by “woke” liberals. Now if I want to drink a soft drink, I have to check its corporate political stance on voting. If I want to watch sports, I have to check each team’s political stance on police brutality. If I want to read a book, I have to check whether its author wrote any racist books 30 years ago.

Why can’t life be simple, the way it used to be? Why is someone always trying to stir up trouble?

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Once honorable

Notice how Republican politicians and pundits use euphemisms?

Treating people with respect when addressing them is “political correctness.” Holding officials accountable for what they say is “cancel culture.” Any shared resource that makes life better for everyone is "socialism."