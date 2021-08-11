 Skip to main content
The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters
What’s really happening

According to the writer of the Aug. 4 letter “COVID blame,” the real people responsible for the COVID delta variant surge are unregistered voters.

According to the writer of the Aug. 7 letter “A different take,” it’s the fault of the Biden administration.

According to columnist Cal Thomas (“Rose is a rose; let’s call it what it is — an invasion,” Aug. 5), it’s illegal immigrants.

In the meantime, every day on TV and in the paper we encounter actual Republican officials, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and North Carolina’s own Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who are rejecting safety measures and insisting on exposing their populace to the virus. We watch Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz run around the country telling their followers not to be vaccinated. We also read about countless Republicans who reject the vaccines and tell us why.

It’s not hard to see what’s really happening and it’s not hard to see who’s lying about it.

President Joe Biden says he finds it "totally counterintuitive" and disingenuous" that some of the same governors who complain of federal overreach on protective coronavirus measures are now pushing to ban or nullify mask mandates imposed by localities and schools in their states. Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden didn't mention the Republican governors of Florida or Texas by name.

Republicans want all the freedom and none of the responsibility that comes with it. They’re lying themselves into the grave.

Jennie Kurra

Winston-Salem

Wokeness

I am woke.

By which I mean that I’m aware of the ways in which Americans and American society stack the deck against minorities — and have concluded that it’s wrong.

By which I mean that I believe every eligible American citizen has the right to vote.

By which I mean that I’m concerned about and interested in people who are different from me.

I am woke and I like being woke. It’s smarter than being bigoted.

Why are Republicans opposed to being woke? Why do they act as if it’s a bad thing?

Michael Holder

Winston-Salem

Protecting our children

Protecting our children from the delta variant of COVID-19 is considered “optional” at several Piedmont school systems.

Thankfully, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will demonstrate concern for the health of children, community, teachers and staff with a mask mandate and, one hopes, a vaccine mandate for eligible students and employees.

Here’s a time-saving suggestion for anyone who had planned to protest the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board’s infringement on your freedom: Petition to enroll your child in the Davidson, Stokes, Yadkin or other county schools. Your conviction that masking is harmful or unnecessary is obviously so strong that you are willing to bet the health of your child on that proposition.

True, you’ll have a bit of a drive to protect your freedoms, since those government-sponsored buses don’t run everywhere. (Careful of those stop signs — others may think they are optional. And be ready with your religious objections when the trooper pulls you over for not wearing a seatbelt.)

But the time you save by not protesting to our schools can be spent planning for remote schooling when, within weeks, the “optional” schools close because of outbreaks decimating staff or threatening the lives of your children.

Be prepared, though. Should your loved ones end up at a tragically crowded hospital, you will be required to wear a mask, if you’re allowed to visit.

Martha Lentz

Winston-Salem

How you do it

Somebody tell Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.):

Did you see New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo? That’s how you do it.

Ron Fields

Winston-Salem

Only when

Congressional Republicans are attacking U.S. Capitol police and defending the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Former President Trump has been rooting against American Olympic athletes.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is urging Alabamans to greet government COVID workers with guns drawn.

Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson spent a week praising Hungary’s authoritarian leader, Viktor Orbán.

Do Republicans only love America when they’re in charge of it?

Michael Osterman

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

