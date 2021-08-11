The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Wokeness

I am woke.

By which I mean that I’m aware of the ways in which Americans and American society stack the deck against minorities — and have concluded that it’s wrong.

By which I mean that I believe every eligible American citizen has the right to vote.

By which I mean that I’m concerned about and interested in people who are different from me.

I am woke and I like being woke. It’s smarter than being bigoted.

Why are Republicans opposed to being woke? Why do they act as if it’s a bad thing?

Michael Holder

Winston-Salem

Protecting our children

Protecting our children from the delta variant of COVID-19 is considered “optional” at several Piedmont school systems.

Thankfully, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will demonstrate concern for the health of children, community, teachers and staff with a mask mandate and, one hopes, a vaccine mandate for eligible students and employees.