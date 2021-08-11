The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

What’s really happening
According to the writer of the Aug. 4 letter “COVID blame,” the real people responsible for the COVID delta variant surge are unregistered voters.
According to the writer of the Aug. 7 letter “A different take,” it’s the fault of the Biden administration.
According to columnist Cal Thomas (“Rose is a rose; let’s call it what it is — an invasion,” Aug. 5), it’s illegal immigrants.
In the meantime, every day on TV and in the paper we encounter actual Republican officials, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and North Carolina’s own Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who are rejecting safety measures and insisting on exposing their populace to the virus. We watch Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz run around the country telling their followers not to be vaccinated. We also read about countless Republicans who reject the vaccines and tell us why.
It’s not hard to see what’s really happening and it’s not hard to see who’s lying about it.
Republicans want all the freedom and none of the responsibility that comes with it. They’re lying themselves into the grave.
Jennie Kurra
Winston-Salem
Wokeness
I am woke.
By which I mean that I’m aware of the ways in which Americans and American society stack the deck against minorities — and have concluded that it’s wrong.
By which I mean that I believe every eligible American citizen has the right to vote.
By which I mean that I’m concerned about and interested in people who are different from me.
I am woke and I like being woke. It’s smarter than being bigoted.
Why are Republicans opposed to being woke? Why do they act as if it’s a bad thing?
Michael Holder
Winston-Salem
Protecting our children
Protecting our children from the delta variant of COVID-19 is considered “optional” at several Piedmont school systems.
Thankfully, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will demonstrate concern for the health of children, community, teachers and staff with a mask mandate and, one hopes, a vaccine mandate for eligible students and employees.
Here’s a time-saving suggestion for anyone who had planned to protest the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board’s infringement on your freedom: Petition to enroll your child in the Davidson, Stokes, Yadkin or other county schools. Your conviction that masking is harmful or unnecessary is obviously so strong that you are willing to bet the health of your child on that proposition.
True, you’ll have a bit of a drive to protect your freedoms, since those government-sponsored buses don’t run everywhere. (Careful of those stop signs — others may think they are optional. And be ready with your religious objections when the trooper pulls you over for not wearing a seatbelt.)
But the time you save by not protesting to our schools can be spent planning for remote schooling when, within weeks, the “optional” schools close because of outbreaks decimating staff or threatening the lives of your children.
Be prepared, though. Should your loved ones end up at a tragically crowded hospital, you will be required to wear a mask, if you’re allowed to visit.
Martha Lentz
Winston-Salem
How you do it
Somebody tell Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.):
Did you see New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo? That’s how you do it.
Ron Fields
Winston-Salem
Only when
Congressional Republicans are attacking U.S. Capitol police and defending the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
Former President Trump has been rooting against American Olympic athletes.