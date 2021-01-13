The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

She has to go
Shame on Rep. Virginia Foxx.
If she was a leader in the vote against certification of electoral votes, then she has to go — that act was unconstitutional and un-American. If she was only a follower, then replace her with a leader. Either way, Foxx needs to go.
David Bell
Winston-Salem
No second chance
I did not vote for President Trump in 2016 but he won the election. I was not happy with the result but I felt like, it’s four years, I can survive him. Now I worry whether our democracy can survive him.
Trump should have been removed from office following impeachment. My one consolation was he would go down in history as being impeached. Now we have a second chance to impeach him and remove him from office for a far greater crime, the crime of sedition.
Trump should never be allowed to run for office again. Let’s come together and make sure he never gets a second chance. I hope our representatives support this effort.
Patricia Bicknell
Winston-Salem
Hold them accountable
Just like most Americans, I am appalled at what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. The individual perpetrators must be held accountable. Every person seen inside the Capitol building should be arrested and charged appropriately. Not everyone who attended the protest is guilty, but if they chose to enter the Capitol building, then they went beyond a simple protester and became a domestic terrorist.
However, that is not enough. We must also hold accountable the leaders who emboldened and encouraged this behavior. That, of course, includes President Trump, who has spread inflamed rhetoric and lies for months now. We must all remember: Words matter! And our leaders need to be especially mindful of that.
But let’s not forget that the terrorists were likewise emboldened by all of the senators and representatives who announced and proceeded with their plans to object to the Electoral College results. These people, who had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, were willing to take actions to overturn election results — results that had been certified after many court battles where zero evidence was found that would reverse the election. They must also take responsibility for the results of their words and actions: Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Gregory F. Murphy and David Rouzer.
Amy Hunter
Clemmons
Clean-up detail
I am not surprised that it was the Proud “Boys” and the Boogaloo “bois” who made such a mess in the Capitol last week. Boys, indeed, playing at being patriots. And they've left it to others to clean up the mess they made (just as I imagine that their mothers and maybe fathers have to pick up after them).
I think that Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz, and several N.C. Reps. (Virginia Foxx, Ted Budd and Richard Hudson, to name a few) should be the ones on their hands and knees cleaning the floors of the Congress. They should have been there with Rep. Andy Kim from New Jersey, who chose to be on the clean-up detail even though he had no part in the disaster egged on by the others mentioned.
And I'd love to know whether or not those "boys" voted or whether or not they volunteered at the polls. And I'd love to know how much they understand about the election process. Did they take American history or civics? Maybe when they are put in jail, they can take some remedial classes about how this country works. As Sidney Blumenthal put it: "militant ignorance." Saints preserve us!
Gail McNeill
Winston-Salem
An organized process
As an over-75 senior adult I received my first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. With others who were there, I was very impressed with how organized the process was. Kudos to the Forsyth County Health Department and the National Guard.
Now attention needs to be given to making the process for setting an appointment for the vaccine as organized as the process of receiving it.
Mary Forehand
Winston-Salem
The question
The Capitol was attacked, people were killed, the mob broke windows, trashed the place, stormed into the Senate chambers scaring anyone in their path, carrying flags with “Trump” on them, yelling, “Hang Mike Pence!” taking photos so they can look great: Look what we can do!
The question is why does Congress have to wait a few days to vote on impeachment? President Trump told the protesters to go the Capitol — that this election was stolen. Trump wants to be a dictator; he wants to be like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Americans do not allow this type of behavior. I feel that authorities should just go to the White House and put Trump in a straitjacket now.