The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Ring the bells
Ringing bells throughout history, especially church bells, can symbolize beginnings and endings, a call to order, or even a command or a warning. They also can be used for specific meaning during some historical events.
During this current crisis in Ukraine, I think it would be appropriate for bell ringing to represent peace, freedom and having empathy for fellow human beings. It would be neat for bells to ring around the world for at least one minute. It would show unity against tyranny and hate.
Mark Oberst
Winston-Salem
Stopping Putin
Journalist Claud Cockburn said, “Believe nothing until it has been officially denied.” (Ironically, he was a good communist.) Given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials, Ukraine had better watch out.
Putin invaded, or has his tentacles in, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Ukraine. Democracy and diplomacy offend Putin; he’s restoring the Soviet Union (Russian Empire?) by force.
Will he stop at Ukraine? Like Hitler stopped at Czechoslovakia.
Sanctions will hurt the Russian people. Putin cares about Russia, but couldn’t care less about Russians.
What would stop Putin? During the Cold War, the U.S. had millions in uniform; 500,000 to 600,000 troops and 800 to 1,000 planes in Europe. The world’s largest navy. State-of-the-art technology. It’s hard to imagine even Putin deluded enough to test overwhelming power and the will to use it.
Our problem is: money. Nothing would strike fear into the heart of Putin (or China’s President Xi Jinping) like a debt-free U.S. That’s because the U.S. could spend them right into the ground, as we did Putin’s beloved U.S.S.R.
As former President Trump observed, the U.S. has more money than anyone, by far. Today, the U.S. could collapse Russia or China, but they could not collapse the U.S.
Our enemies are biding their time. We must get our house in order, even while others sleep. We must stop selling freedom like an ugly sweater on clearance. When the government needs money, it should go to the people who have money. And it had better do that quickly.
Andy Miller
Kernersville
Banning books
Clearly it’s time to remove one book from American school libraries, public and private. Do you want your children exposed to nudity, lust, adultery, slavery, out-of-wedlock pregnancy and magic? Infanticide, fratricide and genocide are all in this book, along with murder, mayhem, plagues, locust infestations, brutal punishment for minor misdeeds, the plight of refugees and war.
Even worse, this book tells us that the pursuit of wealth is the basis of evil, and that we should treat our neighbors as we wish to be treated! It tells us not to covet, lie, steal or kill people. A main character is very fond of large potlucks, encouraging people to share with one another and admonishing us to care for the sick, hungry and imprisoned and to love the stranger in our midst. And on top of that, the chief honcho has the nerve to tell us that we’d better not destroy his creation — our Earth — and reminds us that human beings don’t have a clue about how the universe works.
Obviously, it’s time to ban the Bible as being too much for our children’s delicate sensibilities.
Lisa Lofland Gould
Winston-Salem
Unfair criticism
I don’t think Joe Biden will go down in history as a great president.
He has some good ideas but some have not been so good.
Nevertheless, the criticism he receives from Republicans, who want to make everything he says or does the greatest outrage in history, is just too much.
And as Republican legislators are incapable of criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin without also tossing in a few jabs at Biden, I realize that they are not trustworthy narrators of our times nor do they really believe in “America first.” They’re simply power-seeking politicians whose loyalties will shift with popularity polls.
I’m on a fixed income. But I don’t care if I have to pay more for gas and groceries. Biden is not half the embarrassment that former President Trump was, with his blustering, bragging and lying. And considering Trump’s continued fealty to Putin, I think it’s quite reasonable to be suspicious of his loyalties — and to wonder if he’s been compromised in some fashion.
I support Ukraine. I support Biden. I support truth and justice, not raw power for the sake of exercising raw power.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem