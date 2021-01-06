The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Up and running
All Americans will be pleased to know that the government has developed a system that will enable it to handle 400 million votes in a four-day time frame and accurately be able to announce the results on the next day. It will even be able to announce the number of votes from each voting station.
Wait a minute, as I read further it is not the government that has developed this — it is the Powerball lottery system and it has been up and running for years with 100% accuracy each week. I guess I was still crazy enough after the 10-month lockdown to believe that the government could develop a fully functioning voting system.
Well, happy new year anyway, and perhaps we will have all the November vote results available by Feb. 1.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
As of Wednesday, Iowa’s Second Congressional District and New York’s 22nd Congressional District had not been finalized. – the editor
Get it done
According to the last census, there are 382,282 people in Forsyth County of which 46,200 are above 70 years old. So we are all to call one number to get our COVID shots at one location.
On the first day, 400 lucky people got scheduled.
It would seem we should be using all the available drug stores in the county to help with distribution of this vaccine. We have been asked for patience, but patience is not an action plan. We do not need this vaccine sitting around; it needs to be injected into as many people as possible, as soon as possible.
We have a lot of smart, talented people in the county. Let's utilize all our brain power and get this job done.
Ron Pardue
Clemmons
Leaving the poor
Re: the Jan. 2 article “N.C. minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 an hour:”
Seven dollars and 25 cents an hour. Looks like our minimum-wage workers have been signed up for the “Jelly-of-the-Month Club” again this year, repeatedly proving that state Sen. Joyce Krawiec and the N.C. GOP are a bunch of cheap chiselers who still think that somehow, the mythical “invisible hand of the free market” will lift all boats, and the working poor with few skills or resources will magically rise by their own grit and determination. If the GOP had its way, there wouldn’t be a minimum wage at all, leaving the poor to get on with their dying and decrease the surplus population.
Starvation wages of $15,080/year, a full $2,160 below the national poverty line(!), are putting our once-great state at the forefront of wealth inequality. Our own fair city, Winston-Salem, has a serious and growing problem, with a poverty rate that has been over 20% and increasing since 1980, even with development initiatives in distressed areas.
Our city leaders could support progress on this issue, but, according to the article, decidedly choose not to. It’s surprising that an organization like Greater Winston-Salem Inc., with its splashy website, impressive credentials and inclusive messaging, still stubbornly clings to this woefully outdated federal standard. Really, it’s embarrassing. And it’s morally wrong.
If we want to meaningfully deal with poverty, we have to pay people enough to live. And yes, government does and should have a role in making that happen.
Kara Larrabee
Pfafftown
Let Jesus guide
Regarding the letter “Standing firm” (Jan. 1), I agree 100%. The letter writer states: “What a wonderful world this would be if all Christians stood for our belief in our Lord Jesus Christ. Let the words of our Holy Bible be your guide.”
The following would serve as a terrific start: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat ... Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:35, 40). Sounds pretty straightforward, and also completely inclusive.
So the previous letter writer and I agree — when you are thinking about how to treat other people, let Jesus be your guide.
Terry Blumenthal
Winston-Salem