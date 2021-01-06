The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

On the first day, 400 lucky people got scheduled.

It would seem we should be using all the available drug stores in the county to help with distribution of this vaccine. We have been asked for patience, but patience is not an action plan. We do not need this vaccine sitting around; it needs to be injected into as many people as possible, as soon as possible.

We have a lot of smart, talented people in the county. Let's utilize all our brain power and get this job done.

Ron Pardue

Clemmons

Leaving the poor

Re: the Jan. 2 article “N.C. minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 an hour:”