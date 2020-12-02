The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Abandoning democracy
David Frum, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, wrote in 2018, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”
This seems to be reflected in the Nov. 28 letter “Thankful?” in which the supposedly patriotic writer touts the theocratic “Mayflower Compact,” which swore fealty to King James as well as God, and contrasts a republic, “based on virtue’s high moral standards,” against a democracy, “based on the will of the majority without a basis for morality.”
Of course, that assumes that a republic will be steeped in morality while a vast majority of Americans will not be. There’s little evidence to suggest that a republic’s representatives are naturally moral — especially if they’re busy quashing the will of the people.
Conservatives were quite happy with “one man, one vote” as long as the numbers were on their side. Not so much when they lose — as exhibited by the current presidential election. What their ability to win has to do with morality is beyond me, especially when President Trump’s lack thereof is evident to all.
The problem with a theocratic republic should be obvious: it’s all about the people who are telling us what God’s will is.
In my experience, the people most eager to define God’s will are the furthest from following it.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Bipartisan solution
The “Rainy days and fall days” editorial from Nov. 12 about the pains of local flooding and the tragedies from record-breaking tropical storms rightly references the effects of climate change that we increasingly experience.
Luckily we have a bipartisan solution to begin America’s resistance to the daily worsening of the effects of climate change: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The policy reduces U.S. emissions by 40% in the first 12 years. The dividend will put much-needed cash directly into people’s pockets each month to spend, which is great for the economy.
I hope my U.S. leaders from North Carolina will support the EICD and if not, we need to know what their plan is for cleaning up this mess we’ve made. I haven’t heard any other realistic, achievable ideas.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
A new Eagle Scout
Congratulations to Eagle Scout Anna McPherson (“Joining the ranks,” Nov. 29)! What a great day for her and her family. Her hard work and dedication to become an Eagle Scout will pay her dividends for years to come.
I welcome Anna McPherson to the brotherhood and sisterhood of Eagle Scouts. She will be a role model for many young scouts as they start their journey to become an Eagle. Well done, Anna!
Ben McDonald
Tobaccoville
McDonald has been an Eagle Scout since 1974.
The highest
North Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world.
The governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, is a Republican.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville
