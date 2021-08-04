The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Cuomo must resign
After the New York Attorney General’s office spoke to almost 180 people and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence, the office concluded that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually harassed at least 11 women during his time as governor. This conclusion demands nothing less than his resignation.
To their credit, several Democratic legislators immediately called for his resignation, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
Whatever these people are, they’re not hypocrites.
Cuomo is very charismatic and I enjoyed watching his reports on COVID last year. He made me feel hopeful that we’d get through the pandemic.
But no one is above the law and no one should be excused for the kind of behavior Cuomo exhibited. For the good of the state and the country, he must resign.
Teresa Nance
Winston-Salem
Who has opted out
It seems to me the 93 million eligible but unvaccinated Americans fall into two groups. There are those, supported by Fox News and several Southern governors, who claim individual rights. Frankly, what they are saying is that they have the right to infect their parents, spouses, children, co-workers and friends and, if they lack health insurance, they have the right to send medical bills to the rest of us. This “right” equates to them saying they have the right to drive 60 mph in the wrong direction on a one-way street and if anybody is hurt, it’s not their fault because they were exercising their rights.
The second group is those who believe the nonsense spread on some social media sites about the vaccines making one sterile, autistic or any number of other things and complaining the vaccines are experimental and not to be trusted. Haven’t they seen that 100 million of their fellow citizens have received the vaccines without negative consequences? Haven’t they read about the 610,000 deaths that have occurred? Don’t they understand the odds are strongly in favor of the vaccinated?
The ignorance and selfishness of these 93 million are negatively impacting the rest of us who have been vaccinated. But they are apparently unfazed because they have the right to exercise personal freedom and ignorance above community responsibility.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
The first promise
The first promise made by all those who work at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to its patients and families is to “keep you safe.” Those who are protesting a COVID vaccination targeted at helping to fulfill this goal (“Baptist workers protest vaccination,” Aug. 1) need to think if their actions to resist using this powerful vaccination tool are in alignment with this first promise to do all they can to keep their patients, families and fellow staff safe.
Bruce Hermann
Winston-Salem
Hold Trump accountable
I know there’s a lot going on right now, but please don’t forget about former President Trump and his alleged crimes. The more we learn about him, the more it seems like we dodged a bullet by electing President Biden.
We recently learned that Trump pressed Justice Department officials last year to declare that the 2020 election was corrupt even though they had no evidence to justify doing so.
“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me,” the deputy attorney general, Richard P. Donoghue, wrote to summarize what Trump told him.
This is much worse than Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to declare Biden was being investigated. This really was an attempted coup.
Even if Trump had evidence that his claims were true, he shouldn’t have been the one to speak to the DOJ or Georgia election officials about it. He tried to use the force of his office and personality to overthrow democracy. Imagine if he’d succeeded — we’d probably be in the middle of a civil war right now as Americans fought off the insurrectionists to get their country back.
It’s unseemly to put an elected official in prison. But in America, no elected official should be above the law. Trump certainly shouldn’t be forgiven for trying to subvert our democracy. He must pay. For the good of the nation, he must be held accountable.