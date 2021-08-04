The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Cuomo must resign

After the New York Attorney General’s office spoke to almost 180 people and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence, the office concluded that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually harassed at least 11 women during his time as governor. This conclusion demands nothing less than his resignation.

To their credit, several Democratic legislators immediately called for his resignation, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Whatever these people are, they’re not hypocrites.

Cuomo is very charismatic and I enjoyed watching his reports on COVID last year. He made me feel hopeful that we’d get through the pandemic.

But no one is above the law and no one should be excused for the kind of behavior Cuomo exhibited. For the good of the state and the country, he must resign.

Teresa Nance

Winston-Salem

