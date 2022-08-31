The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Supporting educators

Thanks to the Journal for speaking out in support of teachers and public education (“Public education: Don’t complain — support it,” Aug. 28). As was mentioned, some candidates and elected representatives have chosen to vilify teachers with false claims rather than show them support. The voting public deserves to know what’s true — and not true. And many can rely on their own lived experiences to help separate fearmongering from facts.

Our educators want to provide every child with the freedom to learn both the good and the bad of our history so we can avoid making the same mistakes. This does not involve teaching concepts suited for college-level learning or making children feel guilty for their race, as some politicians claim. Teachers are focused on teaching accurate, age-appropriate history to prepare children for the future.

That was my own experience with my two now young-adult daughters. Their public school educators were committed, hardworking and under tremendous demands on their time — for very little pay. Making them the “bad guys” just doesn’t make sense, unless your true goal is to force them out and get rid of public education altogether.

This election, be sure you know the truth about what’s happening (and not happening) in our public schools and support candidates who will lift up and support educators rather than tear them down. Are their challenges with public education? Sure. And we need commonsense candidates who will work on these real issues rather than demonize an entire profession.

Angela Levine

Winston-Salem

A chance at life

My goodness, the Journal is getting all hot and bothered about how to keep abortion providers busy in North Carolina ("Our view: State leaders' abortion strategy," Aug. 30). I wish the same kind of concern was voiced for individual women who are experiencing a difficult pregnancy — who, in fact, would like to keep their child if they had any sense of support.

Maybe, once in a while, you could discuss the other side of the coin — those who are supporting women and giving their child a chance at life.

Rose M. Walsh

Winston-Salem

Bring it on

Every morning I get up and look at the Journal’s front page, hoping to see the headline: “Trump indicted.” Better yet, “Trump arrested for conspiracy, obstruction, treason.”

I think Republicans know he’s guilty. Yet they still threaten to riot in the streets if he’s held to account.

I say, “Bring it on.” Let’s see some MAGA riots. Let’s see the way they really feel about law and order. Jan. 6 was a trial run and they’re just itching to overthrow the U.S. government to create their own theocracy.

Enough with the bogus macho threats. If we’re going to have this fight, fascist Christian nationalism against American democracy, let’s do it. Let’s get it over with.

Jerry Sutherlin

Winston-Salem

Loan wisdom

The Journal has published several thoughtful columns and letters regarding the student loan forgiveness proposal. One focus is on the need to provide relief to those with crushing debt loads, but without adequate income to service those debts. Another focus is on potential unfairness to those who have repaid their student debts, often at considerable sacrifice.

Both views have merit and should be debated. However, I would ask readers to consider also some broader questions about the student loan program and its effects:

Why is the financial return on an individual's investment in higher education frequently so low that loans taken to make the investment cannot be paid off?

If institutions of higher learning truly believe in their product, why do they not take on the financial risk of being the lender?

Are 18-year-olds adequately informed about the earnings potential of various occupations and the risk/reward of making an investment in training for a particular career?

Do students understand compound interest?

Finally, who thinks it was a good idea to devise a program that burdens people with debt even into their 60s and 70s?

Discuss.

George Knostman

Winston-Salem