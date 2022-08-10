The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Too disconnected

The problem with the claim that the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago is politically motivated (“Trump: FBI raided home,” Aug. 9) is that former President Trump’s hard-core supporters refuse to acknowledge anything he does wrong (i.e., the Jan. 6 insurrection), no matter how much evidence supports it. The FBI could discover Thomas Jefferson’s cutlery in a frame on a wall in Mar-a-Lago and they’d say he took it by accident, thinking it was a gift. The FBI could discover a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Dear Trumpsy: thanks for the money; here are the pictures,” and they’d say it was planted. This is what cults are like.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, so desperate to be House Speaker that he’s sold his soul multiple times to Trump, says that “The Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization” because of a legal, court-approved search warrant, obtained by demonstrating probable cause, conducted under the oversight of Trump’s appointed FBI head, Christopher Wray. Trump has not even been charged (yet) with any wrongdoing, but McCarthy rushes to Trump’s defense — because he’s politically motivated.

McCarthy also said that when Republicans win control of the House in November, they will investigate the investigation. At least he’ll find witnesses willing to testify under oath, unlike Trump and his supporters.

Trump is suffering multiple investigations because his speech and his activities all seem criminal. But his supporters are too disconnected from reality to see that. They like the Trump Kool-Aid.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

For Action4Equity

I write in support of the education improvements initiated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system by Action4Equity (“Group wants program to go on,” July 13).

I have been involved in education since the early 1990s, with the establishment of the Kemet School of Knowledge operated by Emmanuel Baptist Church. At that time, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools lacked significant immersion with students of color with their culture and relevant story (history).

The Kemet school experience was successful, instilling a sense of self-identity, worth and historical legacy in all attendees. The curriculum was designed by educators and professionals from a variety of fields from local educational institutions and businesses giving students a taste of life. Areas of study included history, science/math, literature and social studies. These engagements gave students the opportunity to learn about themselves and the broader society both historically and contemporarily.

The Embedded Mentorship program being provided by Action4Equity hinges on similar directives with two important connects: parental engagement and student life skills, both sorely needed in today’s societal environment.

With current successes of this mentorship program, one must ask why the entire program was rejected without a thorough in-depth investigation. As a result, one is left with a historical decision-making pattern by our municipal bodies that hinge on a hint of systemic racism in our educational system.

I hope this is not the case and the school board will move expeditiously to do the right thing with this matter.

The Rev. Willard W. Bass

Winston-Salem

Take credit

I agree with Mick Scott’s Aug. 7 column “It starts with an earthquake,” that we can’t predict the future. Nevertheless, I have a prediction based on experience: All the Republicans who voted against the economic package that President Biden just passed, including Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, are going to take credit for its good results, especially when they boost the economy.

Let’s see if I’m right.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem

Portraits

The Aug. 9 page A5 headlines in the Journal included “Trump: FBI raided home” and “Biden surveys damage from flood.”

As brief portraits with which to compare the character of the two presidents, I’d say these are pretty accurate.

Hank Boles

Winston-Salem