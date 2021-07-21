The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Their reasons
Albert Einstein defined commonsense as the collection of prejudices acquired by age 18. I am beginning to think he was right.
Former President Trump was able to get three extraordinarily effective COVID vaccines developed in a time frame no one thought possible. Equally incredibly, within about 90 days, President Biden made those vaccines available to anyone and everyone.
Yet here we are at the beginning of a fourth COVID surge. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing rapidly in all 50 states. Why? Because so many people have failed, or refused, to get vaccinated.
It really doesn’t matter why people haven’t gotten vaccinated. Maybe emergency FDA approval isn’t good enough for them. Or they are young and invincible. Or they are devotees of one of the hate-for-pay flakes on Fox. Or they think getting vaccinated hands a win to Biden. Or they really believe the internet is the fount of truth and wisdom and follow the dozen or so purveyors of conspiracy theories and misinformation on Facebook or Twitter. Or that Bill Gates wants to microchip them. Or, my personal favorite, that the vaccine will magnetize them, causing metal objects to stick to them.
The point is every last bit of this is willfulness. What should we do? Nothing. We’ve already done enough. Their reason for not getting vaccinated can go on their tombstone. The country has other pressing problems. Let’s get to it.
There is one thing we must insist upon, however: absolutely no voting while they are dead.
Andy Miller
Kernersville
Regarding vaccinations
The July 18 article “N.C. scientists study COVID-19 vaccination rate” suggests that scientists have concluded that many people, because they are apathetic, are not getting vaccinated to protect themselves against the strains of the coronavirus. And none of the attempts to motivate them to get vaccinated, including financial incentives, seem to be having much success.
Therefore, I would like to offer a suggestion for the health care authorities and media to seriously consider.
I believe that if the various media provide frequent personal testimonials by unvaccinated people who have experienced a serious case of the coronavirus that necessitated their hospitalization or who had an unvaccinated family member who died, many of the people who have been apathetic about being vaccinated will realize the inappropriateness of their past apathy and will make a wise decision to get fully vaccinated.
Why the health care authorities and media have not already done this is beyond my comprehension. No other types of attempts have been more than marginally successful, so why not try doing what I am suggesting? If people do not trust either government or medical officials, maybe they will trust people like themselves who lament the serious negative consequences they have had to deal with because of the apathy or dubious reasoning of themselves or their family members with regard to getting vaccinated.
And if people who are currently apathetic about being vaccinated are persuaded to get vaccinated, many other people will also benefit from their decision.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
Carbon appreciation
Much appreciation to Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr for their support of the Growing Climate Solutions Act to give farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more ability to reduce greenhouse emissions through voluntary entry into carbon credit markets.
We need more. As Bill Blancato said in his July 10 guest column, “N.C. economic experts: Time to act on climate,” our carbon output is causing significant economic costs. He said that more than 40 North Carolina economists have urged that we need to put a price on carbon emissions.
Pricing carbon when it is sourced incentivizes use of cleaner, less expensive sources of energy. Paired with a dividend to return those fees directly to Americans to spend with no restrictions prevents government from growing as a result of the program, contributes to economic growth of families, ensures job creation and saves lives. To that end, the America's Clean Future Fund Act (S.685) and the Save Our Future Act (S.2085) deserve the support of Sens. Tillis and Burr.