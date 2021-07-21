The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

There is one thing we must insist upon, however: absolutely no voting while they are dead.

Andy Miller

Kernersville

Regarding vaccinations

The July 18 article “N.C. scientists study COVID-19 vaccination rate” suggests that scientists have concluded that many people, because they are apathetic, are not getting vaccinated to protect themselves against the strains of the coronavirus. And none of the attempts to motivate them to get vaccinated, including financial incentives, seem to be having much success.

Therefore, I would like to offer a suggestion for the health care authorities and media to seriously consider.

I believe that if the various media provide frequent personal testimonials by unvaccinated people who have experienced a serious case of the coronavirus that necessitated their hospitalization or who had an unvaccinated family member who died, many of the people who have been apathetic about being vaccinated will realize the inappropriateness of their past apathy and will make a wise decision to get fully vaccinated.