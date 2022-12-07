The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Chester

I got my tan-and-black mutt, Chester, when he was just a puppy, from the Forsyth County Animal Shelter back in 2015. He’s got short, dark fur and a face that generates smiles wherever he goes. His tail constantly wags. He’s getting a little up there, but he’s a good boy, and I make sure he has everything he needs. I spoil him.

In return, he spoils me. He’s waiting for me when I get up in the morning and he stays with me all day long, eager to please me. I’ve never been so loved.

We go for walks. I give him baths and treats. He sits in my lap to watch TV. He’s the best listener I know. If not for him, I don’t know where I’d be today, but I wouldn’t be as happy. He’s my best friend.

I know the county commissioners are hesitant, and for legitimate reasons, to meet the Humane Society’s demands to keep running the shelter (“Money for shelter, stadium?” Dec. 2). But please, commissioners, consider all the joy and love we receive from our pets. They improve our lives and in some cases may even save our lives. There’s no better place for our tax money to go.

There would also be no better organization for, ahem, some rich donor to support.

In the meantime, I hope others will join me in urging the commissioners to do everything they can to keep the shelter in operation.

Lisa Sumner

Winston-Salem

Confused

I’m confused by the “Twitter files.” Let’s see if I can figure it out.

Posting nude pics of Hunter Biden on the internet — that’s free speech.

A private party, Joe Biden, asking Twitter, a private company, not to allow them on its platform — that’s censorship?

Allowing racists and white supremacists to swamp Twitter with the n-word and tell lies about the Holocaust and COVID — that’s free speech.

A private company choosing not to let people do that on its platform is — censorship?

I forget — which side is Elon Musk on? Is he promoting free speech or trying to convince decent people that it’s not such a good idea after all?

Justin Baker

Winston-Salem

Do better

I understand that even after he denounced the U.S. Constitution, Republicans will support former President Trump (“Parties scold Trump,” Nov. 5). Half of them agree with him and think we need a new “1776 moment,” i.e., a revolution to reinstate their power and preeminence. The other half think that sure, he says some things that are just wrong, but that’s just Trump; there are still enough positive factors to keep their support.

But why would they want to elect a man who has no respect for the Constitution and no respect for truth? Can’t they do better? Shouldn’t they do better? I’d like them to do better.

Incidentally, I doubt that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is much better.

James Jeffries

Winston-Salem

Diminished demands

Walmart is probably right that Duke Energy’s carbon plan falls short (“’Such a paradox,’” Dec. 5), but what about Walmart’s efforts to reduce use of energy? I have only seen Walmarts and many other chain stores in large, one-story buildings. Do they use any solar panels on their many stores and warehouses? It seems the perfect place for them.

Walmart argues that it has little control over how the electricity it buys is produced, but maybe it would be able to seriously reduce its purchase of electricity. It’s true that we are all captive ratepayers to the incumbent utility companies, but if those ubiquitous one-story, flat-roofed retailers that dot our landscape all produced energy with rooftop panels, perhaps energy demands could be seriously diminished.

Liz Wilson

Winston-Salem

The snake

There’s a popular poem that a former president loved to recite about a woman who sees a snake that’s freezing in the cold. She takes it in to save it, but after the snake warms up, it bites her.

She complains, “I’ve saved you and you bit me!”

And the snake replies, “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.”

Columnist Mark Thiessen says that now former President Trump is out of control. Now he’s gone too far (“Trump is spinning out of control,” Dec. 7).

I knew what he was before the GOP took him in.

So did they.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem