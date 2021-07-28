The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

‘A loving crowd’

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell responded to a question about how it felt to hear the terrorists described as “loving” by saying, “I’m still recovering from those hugs and kisses that day.” A friendly loving crowd does not injure, maim or hurl racial slurs at officers protecting the legislators who are supposed to be doing their constitutional duty to certify an election.

Why are Republican lawmakers and their media enablers, such as Fox News, Newsmax and One American News, downplaying the horrors of Jan. 6? They saw with their own eyes either in person or on television what took place on the day democracy nearly died in America. The answer is simple: They know the truth but are afraid to express it because of the power that Donald Trump still holds over the base of the Republican Party. With few exceptions, the GOP is more interested in holding on to power than protecting our democracy. The aforementioned news organizations will not tell the truth because they will lose viewership, resulting in a loss of revenue.