The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Striking testimony
My heart went out to the Capitol Police officers who testified (under oath, I might add) about the attempted coup on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. Everything they said verified the videos we’ve seen of the violence and hatred unleashed against them by Trump supporters (“Police tell Jan. 6 stories,” July 29).
And the aftermath — most striking was the testimony of Officer Michael Fanone of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department: “What makes the struggle harder and more painful, is to know so many of ... the people I put my life at risk to defend are downplaying or outright denying what happened. I went to hell and back to protect them ... but too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or that hell actually wasn’t that bad.
“The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” he said while pounding the table.
I agree, it’s disgraceful. And it’s shameful that both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said they were too busy to even listen to their testimony.
Violence, insurrection, lies and indifference to an attack on Capitol Police — what has the Republican Party become?
James Lender
Winston-Salem
‘A loving crowd’
I hope all those people who referred to the Jan. 6 terrorists as “a loving crowd” or “friendly tourists” were watching the testimony of the four heroic policemen who appeared Tuesday before the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell responded to a question about how it felt to hear the terrorists described as “loving” by saying, “I’m still recovering from those hugs and kisses that day.” A friendly loving crowd does not injure, maim or hurl racial slurs at officers protecting the legislators who are supposed to be doing their constitutional duty to certify an election.
Why are Republican lawmakers and their media enablers, such as Fox News, Newsmax and One American News, downplaying the horrors of Jan. 6? They saw with their own eyes either in person or on television what took place on the day democracy nearly died in America. The answer is simple: They know the truth but are afraid to express it because of the power that Donald Trump still holds over the base of the Republican Party. With few exceptions, the GOP is more interested in holding on to power than protecting our democracy. The aforementioned news organizations will not tell the truth because they will lose viewership, resulting in a loss of revenue.
As long as this Trumpian cancer continues to metastasize over our body politic, our democratic form of government is not safe. Hopefully, these hearings will bring more people to their senses. Trump Republicans must be defeated.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Punish them
Excuses, excuses. It was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was the FBI. It was antifa. It was anyone and everyone except the people who called for stopping the election certification (former President Trump) and the people who attacked the Capitol Police officers (many of whom have been identified and arrested) and the Republican legislators who may have encouraged and even worked with the insurrectionists (which the investigation should reveal). The Republican Party is no longer the party of personal responsibility; it’s the party of excuses.
Incidentally, even if the insurrectionists were antifa, they should be punished. The people responsible for the violence should be punished and every Republican who supported them should be punished — not excused because they’re in Congress. And if it turns out that anyone in Congress was involved in organizing the attack, they should go to prison.
Trump should be put in prison for what should be openly called treason — trying to overthrow an election for his own gain. How anyone can be blind to that is beyond me.
Billy C. Meadows
Winston-Salem
No farce
After watching the July 27 testimony of the Capitol Police before the House panel investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, I’m just thankful that Rep. Jim Jordan wasn’t there to turn the whole thing into a farce. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the right decision. The meeting was far too serious for the likes of Jordan.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney are the only Republicans in the House who are willing to take accountability for what their party’s losing 2020 candidate, former President Trump, did.
I hope Trump is subpoenaed. It’ll be interesting to see what he does to wiggle out of testifying. He doesn’t have half the courage that Hillary Clinton exhibited when she testified before Congress. He doesn’t have half the courage of the officers who stood up to his crowd of supporters on Jan. 6.
How 74 million voters thought someone as volatile as Trump should lead this nation is something I’ll never understand. I’m just glad that 81 million disagreed.
Sarah J. Moore
Winston-Salem
Not ‘America first’
Just for the fun of it — so I thought — I read a recent “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.” He sends these emails around, pretending he’s still president and still relevant, since he lost the privilege of tweeting after telling so many lies.
He wrote: “Who are these RINO Republicans that are so dedicated to giving the Radical Left Democrats a big and beautiful win on Infrastructure? Republican voters will never forget their name, nor will the people of our Country!”
If we get an infrastructure deal, wouldn’t it really be a win for the American people? But Trump would let the American people suffer a loss just to keep Democrats from accomplishing anything.
That’s not “America first.”
That’s also not presidential material. He never was presidential material. He’s too petty.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Republican reality
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility as the Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th.”
Not former President Trump, who lied about the election and riled up the crowd. Not Sen. Ted Cruz or Rudy Giuliani or any of the other Republicans who lied about the election and riled up the crowd. Not the insurrectionists themselves, who injured more than 140 Capitol Police officers. Pelosi, for some reason it’s her fault.
I just think Stefanik deserves credit for admitting that what occurred on Jan. 6 was a tragedy.
When it comes to Republicans accepting reality, we’ve got to take our victories where we get them.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
Science is clear
The writer of the July 26 letter “New cartoonist” has his facts wrong. The vaccines were not “rushed into production.” There was an accelerated procedure, but “rushed” is incorrect.
A prominent DJ in Tennessee (Phil Valentine, https://tinyurl.com/4z4f4pxn) was dismissive of the vaccine before he caught COVID and was rushed to the hospital. Look at the levels of COVID outbreak across the country and match them to the rates of COVID vaccination in each state. Where a state had a low rate of vaccination, it also suffered a high rate of COVID infection.
The medical science is clear. There’s nothing “smug” about trusting the experts in the field instead of the letter writer.
David Bell
Winston-Salem
Better to leave Tanglewood as is
I read with dismay about the proposed Tanglewood events center, especially because one of the events imagined would be annual gun shows (“Tanglewood event center on hold,” July 23). We already have gun shows at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and I have personally witnessed people loading up huge cartloads of guns and ammunition there.
Considering the number of shootings locally, do we really need to have more gun shows? Wouldn’t it be better to leave Tanglewood as it is with opportunities for hiking, bicycle riding, outdoor holiday events, equestrian facilities, garden and family outdoor activities?
Liz Wilson
Winston-Salem
Think about it
Republicans are not wearing masks.
Republicans are not getting vaccinated.
Republicans are getting COVID.
Republicans are being admitted to hospitals.
Republicans are being admitted to the ICU.
Republicans are dying.
Dead Republicans can’t vote.
Be smart. Think about it. Wear a mask and get vaccinated.
Candace Culton
Winston-Salem