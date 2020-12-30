The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Until now, we tended to think that this was a small segment of pitiful souls who spend too much time in the deepest crevices of the internet. Or perhaps the attendees of a Kenneth Copeland revival. Now, we find there are many Americans who are willing to be nose-led into fantastical worlds where objective truth, reality and the physical laws of nature are no longer operable. Suddenly, cranks are to be taken seriously. That Elvis and JFK shared a remote island villa with aliens during the Clinton administration is suddenly a notion that is debatable. As is, apparently, the Trump campaign’s accusation that a former Venezuelan president, moldering in his grave six years, somehow rigged our election.

It's time for the cranks to return to their basements, for laws regarding the use of treasonous or seditious language to be vigorously enforced, and for sane adults to get back to saving our country.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Winston-Salem

A healthy resolution

The year 2020 has exposed how fragile our health and society have become. It is widely known how dangerous COVID is to our health, but environmental pollution has been linked to 40% of deaths worldwide.