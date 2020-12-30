The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Standing firm
My hat is off to Daniel Stanley at The Warehouse on Ivy for standing firm in his Christian belief ("Venue: No same-sex weddings," Dec. 23). What a wonderful world this would be if all Christians stood for our belief in our Lord Jesus Christ. Let the words of our Holy Bible be your guide, not our politicians.
Sylvia Carter
Germanton
Logical decisions
It appears the only logical decision Rep. Virginia Foxx makes is what color suit to wear as she elbows her way next to President Trump for a photo op.
She missed the chance when the Supreme Court threw out the Republican Texas lawsuit to overthrow the Constitution and millions of legal votes (“Triad delegation endorsed election suit,” Dec. 12). What suit will she wear on Jan. 6 when the joint session of Congress certifies the Electoral College votes?
Many Republicans said they will object to the Biden votes. Rep. Foxx will be hovering there, probably in her green suit, for the festive occasion. Perhaps the red one. She hopes the subject of COVID-19 will not come up. Unfortunately, this country, and I believe hers, is heading toward 20 million cases and 350,000 deaths. Yes, Virginia, there is a pandemic.
Of course, hunger in North Carolina — not her concern — and our country is affecting millions. Her 5th N.C. District has had some of the worst childhood hunger in the country.
Any thoughts? Or is she worrying about what color suit to wear on Jan. 20, 2021, for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration?
Robert L. Mayville
Winston-Salem
An unbelievable impact
I would like to congratulate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Although he didn't have his desired effect on the election, he has had an unbelievable impact on the Christmas of so many.
Bah, humbug.
C.W. "Kip" Clodfelter
Winston-Salem
What we've learned
We’ve learned many lessons about truth from the past four years. We’ve learned, for example, that evangelical Christians are more committed to the adjective in their description than they are the noun. We’ve learned that not all of our elected officials will defend our democracy when a president seeks to destroy it. However, the biggest lesson we have learned about truth is that we have way under-estimated the gullibility of a sizable swath of Americans.
Until now, we tended to think that this was a small segment of pitiful souls who spend too much time in the deepest crevices of the internet. Or perhaps the attendees of a Kenneth Copeland revival. Now, we find there are many Americans who are willing to be nose-led into fantastical worlds where objective truth, reality and the physical laws of nature are no longer operable. Suddenly, cranks are to be taken seriously. That Elvis and JFK shared a remote island villa with aliens during the Clinton administration is suddenly a notion that is debatable. As is, apparently, the Trump campaign’s accusation that a former Venezuelan president, moldering in his grave six years, somehow rigged our election.
It's time for the cranks to return to their basements, for laws regarding the use of treasonous or seditious language to be vigorously enforced, and for sane adults to get back to saving our country.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Winston-Salem
A healthy resolution
The year 2020 has exposed how fragile our health and society have become. It is widely known how dangerous COVID is to our health, but environmental pollution has been linked to 40% of deaths worldwide.
Environmental contamination is responsible for many health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has attributed increased greenhouse gas emissions and the rising temperatures caused by climate change to lung disease, allergies, weather-related injuries, heat-related illnesses, malnutrition and water pathogen diseases. Air pollution and wildfire smoke damages lungs. Extended growing seasons, along with increased flooding, increase pollen and mold allergens. Severe storms cause injury and death. High temperatures cause heat strokes and other heat-related ailments. Droughts and crop failures decrease food production, thus leading to malnutrition. Warming lakes and ponds increase water pathogens. Unless we focus on reducing environmental pollution, these risks will continue to increase.
We control our personal health with exercise and diets. However, environmental health must be addressed at a government level. Congressional action is needed to incentivize all segments of society to reduce pollution and Congress only reacts to public pressure.
Comprehensive bipartisan revenue-neutral conservative legislation is most likely to garner the needed support to pass Congress and adequately reduce pollution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, is such a proposal, and we need to pressure Congress to act on it.
As we look to conquer COVID in 2021, we must also tackle the adverse effects of environmental damage. Here’s to a healthier 2021.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem