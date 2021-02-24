The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

No mask, no service
My heart goes out to our local restaurants who have suffered the past year, and especially since Valentine’s Day weekend was particularly disappointing due to the bad weather. They are trying their best to survive.
I have occasionally ordered from a drive-thru, but have only been inside a restaurant once since March. Recently, I decided to take a chance again and go inside a new restaurant, mostly to purchase a gift card, but also to get a take-out order.
While waiting for my number to be called, I noticed all the staff were wearing masks and following protocols. The customers, however, were a different story. Some had taken off their masks to eat, then went to refill their drinks without wearing a mask. Some were wearing masks under their nose or even under their mouth! The tipping point was when three people came in without masks and began talking about what to order. I approached the manager and asked if he were going to ask them to leave. He replied that corporate didn’t allow them to do that since they would risk losing business. They had free masks to offer, but unfortunately, they were out.
I left and will not be back. Restaurants must come together and agree to enforce the mask protocol for customers as well as staff if they expect customers to feel safe dining inside until this pandemic is over.
“No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.” It's common sense until this pandemic is over.
Judie Holcomb-Pack
Winston-Salem
Only the first steps
With a new administration ahead of us, there are naturally going to be divisive topics; however, one topic that certainly concerns both sides is climate change. President Biden noted the climate crisis in his inaugural speech and his EPA nominee from North Carolina, Michael Regan, is planning to act swiftly and justly regarding climate change.
Biden's recently announced plan to replace the government's fleet of cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. is also a positive step in addressing the climate crisis.
These things, while optimistic, are only the first steps. For long-term climate solutions, we must focus on decreasing carbon pollution over an extended period, while making the push beneficial to Americans.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would not only create a 40% reduction of emissions, it would also create jobs and bring money back into the houses of Americans. With the newfound feeling of hope, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a logical and bipartisan step to preserve our world for future generations.
Katlyn Haney
Thomasville
A sudden concern
Did columnist Ruben Navarrette and I watch the same town hall ("Biden's tongue-twisted town hall," Feb. 23)? I was impressed with how President Biden addressed the questions from each participant and the personal connection he made in the process.
Navarrette's concern for a coherent presentation seems to have arisen suddenly. It appeared he had no problem with the past four years of incomplete sentences filled with untruths and vitriol, foul language and a stunning lack of factual material.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
We post and poke
Watching the House managers' presentation during former President Trump's impeachment was difficult. The new and explicit footage of the mob overrunning the Capitol was shocking and uncomfortable. Like it or not, that mob is a mirror. Trump was never the disease, he is the expression, the topical evidence, a vivid reminder that the toxic virus that has lived in the American system since its inception is doing just fine. Why? We feed it.
Self-serving and sanctimonious, we post and poke, like and dislike the world as we stare into our phones or computers and pass judgment. Every single person out there is as different from you as they are the same. Learn something from the differences, embrace the similarities, and then retire to your backyard and, as Voltaire once urged, "Tend your garden."
And vote.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons