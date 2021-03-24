The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Bold measures
I applaud our City Council representatives for supporting an apology and study of reparations to the Black community (“City mulls mea culpa,” March 18). I would be proud if Winston-Salem could be a leader in this respect.
Racism in our country has long gone beyond individual acts to systemic policies and community actions that have made it difficult for Black people to reap the benefits of hard work and moral character. Those of us who are white have benefited from those same systems and actions. Civil rights measures taken over the past century were necessary and well-intentioned, but they have fallen short and often been undermined by opposing policies and actions.
It’s time for bold measures prioritizing allocation of money and other resources to Black neighborhoods, businesses and people to repair the damage that our community and country have inflicted on the Black community over centuries, continuing to the present day. As a white person, I know I will have to make sacrifices for this to happen. As someone who has benefited from an inequitable system, that is only right.
There is plenty for all in the United States. All of us will be better off if every person in our community has the opportunity to truly thrive. Apologies and reparations are necessary if we are to become the more equitable, just and prosperous-for-all community we want to be. Let’s support our City Council in this effort.
Christy M. Buchanan
Winston-Salem
Things God hates
The March 20 Journal contained an article about the discovery of new scroll fragments in a cave near the Dead Sea (“More Dead Sea scrolls found”). These fragments are thought to have been hidden in the cave during a Jewish revolt against the Romans some 1,900 years ago.
Not mentioned in the Journal article, The Jerusalem Post reports that the fragments contain a previously unknown Greek text from Zechariah, specifically 8:16-17: “These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates. And do not contrive evil against one another, and do not love perjury, because all those are things that I hate — declares the Lord.”
This new scriptural discovery invites us to think about those things we are to do and about those things that God hates. Then, to think about what Jesus said several times: “Whoever has ears, let them hear.”
Where are we speaking truth to one another or rendering true and perfect justice in our courts? Where are we contriving evil against one another or loving perjury? Or where are we perpetuating white supremacy, condoning Christian nationalism, dismissing legal injustices or clinging to harmful biases?
I believe those newly found “declares the Lord” verses from Zechariah serve as clear reminders across 19 centuries about the kinds of things we always are to do and of the kinds of things God always hates. Then, and now.
Bobby Sharp
Winston-Salem
Falling test scores
My son is in the group identified in your article last week as having test scores well below grade level (“More pupils falling behind,” March 19). He’s in the third grade in our public school system. With frustration, I read some of the ideas in that article to catch up, including Saturday school.
My son has not been offered more than two consecutive days of in-person school in over a year, and I have heard zero plans to introduce more for him. It’s time for in-person school options every day of the week.
As a reminder, he’s not offered any school — remote or in-person — on Wednesdays. Why are we surprised by these lacking test scores?
Jessica Telligman
Winston-Salem
Missing pancakes
Like everyone else, I’ve been hurt a lot by the pandemic and all the events that have been canceled because of it. I’m especially going to miss the Twin City Kiwanis Pancake Jamboree (“Ugh! No Pancake Jamboree in 2021,” March 16). Attending every year for the past decade or so has been a lot of fun and an easy way to support an organization that does a lot of good in the community.
This year I’ll be sending my check directly, and for a little more than $8.
Please, everybody, get the COVID vaccine. We’ve all got to cooperate to get back to normal. You won’t be rewarded with pancakes, but you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut with proof of inoculation.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem