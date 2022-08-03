The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

A sad tale

The story of Jan. 6 insurrectionist Guy Reffitt, who was just sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in the attack, is nothing but sad.

A Trump follower and a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group, he told other members that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, with her head hitting every step on the way down.

He arrived at the Capitol on Jan. 6 armed with a pistol. He carried zip-tie handcuffs and wore body armor. He was ready to fight.

He retreated after an officer pepper-sprayed him, but he waved other rioters on.

In jail while awaiting trial, he published statements in which he portrayed himself and other rioters as patriots who were rebelling against tyranny. But in front of the judge, he was contrite, calling himself “an idiot” who was confused and got carried away.

During his trial, his daughter, Peyton Reffitt, blamed former President Trump. “My father’s name wasn’t on all the flags that were there that day, that everyone was carrying,” she said. “It was another man’s name.” After Reffitt was sentenced, she said, “Trump deserves life in prison if my father is in prison for this long.”

She was, understandably, upset. But it’s hard to disagree. Rather than swaggering around, playing golf and offering his ignorant criticism of the current legitimate president, I believe Trump should be in prison and I don’t understand why he’s not.

Robert Steger

Winston-Salem

Money over lives

I wrote my first letter to this forum 38 years ago, after the Michael Hayes shooting, expressing the need for comprehensive gun control laws and have written a few since and so have numerous others. During this time, approximately 40,000 people per year have been shot to death in the U.S. for a total of about 1.36 million. We’re still waiting for our legislators to take effective action.

Most people who follow the news have seen videos of some of close to 400 police officers in Uvalde, Texas, who did nothing until a few had the courage to do what needed to be done. And people claim to be shocked by the inaction of the other officers. How can we expect more courage from our police than we see in our legislators? These police officers are asked to risk their lives. Our legislators are only asked to stand up to the NRA and risk the money they recieve from that organization. Poll after poll has reported the majority of Americans say effective gun control laws are needed.

Now we have a political party holding a raffle in Forsyth County as a fundraiser. Is money more important than lives?

Please read the Second Amendment in its entirety and consider what the opening phrase, “A well regulated militia,” could mean.

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

Learning from mistakes

I’ve read the two stories the Journal has published about the incident at Ego Beauty Supply and the subsequent protest (“Store faces backlash over confrontation,” July 29; “Group protests at beauty supply store,” July 31). I disagree with the writer of the Aug. 1 letter that it’s “A nonstory,” but it is embarrassing. The whole incident has been overblown.

Ego Beauty Supply has apologized for the incident in a couple of statements on its website. I’m sure the people involved regret their actions that day. But Hate Out of Winston says that’s not good enough; Ego must “donate” money to Black nonprofit organizations to truly be repentant and forgiven.

“We are not extortionists,” Miranda Jones of Hate Out of Winston says. But it sure looks like they are.

I’m opposed to discrimination. It’s wrong.

But people make mistakes. It’s commendable when we can apologize and forgive and learn from our mistakes and move on.

I’m sure that the individuals involved in Hate Out of Winston hope to accomplish some good. But the group has no business setting the terms of forgiveness. Making these kinds of demands make its name seem ironic.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem