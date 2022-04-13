The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Better informed

I read the April 4 letter “Prepare for elections” calling for voters to pay attention to Roll Call, the Journal’s Sunday feature that summarizes the weekly votes of the congressional House and Senate, and how our N.C. representatives voted. I, too, find this summary valuable and thought-provoking.

Some of these votes cast should be reported on further by the Journal, with journalist interviews during which our representatives can articulate the rationale for their votes — some of which are not self-explanatory and even inexplicable. Sometimes the Journal covers such information from our state representatives, but the justification of our congressional representatives’ votes is much harder for citizens to retrieve.

As voters, we need to vote based on what the incumbents actually did rather than what they say they prioritize on our behalf. Promises and positions should be cross-checked with actual voting records. We then vote based on representatives’ performance, rather than their rhetoric.

Robert Riehle

Winston-Salem

Success story

Thank you for printing Jay Ambrose’s April 12 column, “Justice Clarence Thomas is innocent.” Justice Thomas is an American success story and a fine example for our children of what can be accomplished with determination and hard work.

In this polarized political environment, I understand the temptation to blame Thomas for his wife’s political opinions and activities, but that’s not fair. And I doubt the issue would be raised if we were talking about, say, Bill and Hillary Clinton. Every indication is that Thomas is very conscientious and intelligent and would not be swayed by his wife’s political opinions and activities.

As for Ginni Thomas’s political opinions and activities ... well, that’s another thing.

Mary Gritzmacher

Winston-Salem

Institutional attacks

Thanks for your important April 3 editorial “Freedom to oppress.” In the last few years, we’ve seen Republican legislators attack almost every American institution: The government, of course, the ballot box, doctors, judges, courts, public schools, libraries, the media, the military and at the Capitol, the police. And the business community. All that’s left is the church. If I were a betting man, I’d bet that the Republican Party will attack churches before the year is out.

Oh, wait, I forgot: In December, Donald Trump Jr. attacked the Bible, claiming that “turn the other cheek” is wrong. Does that count?

It doesn’t matter, they’ll do it again.

The only thing that matters to the Republican Party is getting power and if they get it, they’ll use it to discriminate against the people they hate and devastate the country.

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem

And another thing

I’m betting Ukraine and the rest of Europe are happy that Joe Biden is president. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army would be through Ukraine and into Poland by now, while President Trump whimpered out Russian talking points to justify withholding defense assistance. Trump has always played the fanboy to Putin and there is little doubt he would be doing so now. But, because Trump is such a savvy negotiator, he would require something in return. Putin’s assistance again in 2024 election? Or maybe Putin forgives the money Trump reportedly owes Russian banks? Perhaps Putin throws in a couple of Russian hussies as a sweetener. Then, there is also the added benefit of punishing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to be blackmailed. The art of the deal.

Sarah Palin is running for Congress. Recall that in her last foray into national politics in 2008, she set the record for being the most unqualified candidate on a presidential ticket. In the greatest of ironies, if victorious this time, she would actually elevate the intellectual capacity of the current Republican caucus. And she isn’t any smarter.

And another thing. If there are parents who fear their children will be “traumatized” because they lack the intellectual and/or emotional facility to process the reality that we are all different, or that pertain to slavery’s role in the formation of our country, let me suggest that the fault lies not in the content of the curriculum, but in the proficiency of their parenting.

Kevin Bokeno

Boone