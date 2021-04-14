The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Sane people
The author of the April 13 letter “Alternate ways” writes: “It seems that most activities which sane people once accepted as sound practices are now deemed racist.” To that I say, Hallelujah!
Sane people once accepted the enslavement of fellow human beings as sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that starting a civil war to defend Black slavery was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that destruction of the Greenwood District in Tulsa was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that lynching and burning crosses to intimidate and terrorize was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that the Tuskegee syphilis study was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that literacy tests, poll taxes and grandfather clauses were sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that screaming racial slurs at nine high school students in Little Rock was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that red-lining to keep minorities out of certain neighborhoods was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that racist imagery in children’s books was sound practice.
We now understand that these practices are not sound, they are racist. Hallelujah! We need to continuously examine our “sound practices.”
We need to accept that pulling over, arresting and often killing people “for being Black” is racist. We need to accept that substandard medical care for people of color is racist. We need to accept that regressive voter laws are racist.
We need to accept that racism is systemic in our country. And we need to keep working to change that.
Brian W. Tague
Winston-Salem
Thomas' commentary
I very much appreciate the Journal’s attempt to provide its readers with both liberal and conservative viewpoints on its Opinion page. But surely there are better conservative commentators than Cal Thomas to discuss important issues.
Consider his April 7 column, “MLB shouldn’t bow to political correctness.” He is critical of the MLB moving the All-Star Game and Delta and Coca-Cola criticizing the new Georgia election law.
First, Thomas admits he has not even read the new law and is basing his column on “Those who have reportedly read the law say it doesn’t say what critics claim.” Thomas makes no attempt to tell us what has been misinterpreted.
Second, and in my mind, more important, is his claim that Delta, Coca-Cola and MLB are trying to force political correctness on us. Apparently, Thomas missed the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations are “persons” and therefore, are entitled to donate to political campaigns. If they can donate to politicians, then they can certainly take advantage of their constitutional right to free speech and expression.
Would Thomas say people who are refusing to wear masks in crowded areas are engaging in political correctness? I doubt it, and until it is against a law, we have to recognize that it is their right to do so.
"Political correctness" is just a way of claiming something is wrong without having to consider or deal with the nitty-gritty details.
Donald M. VonCannon
Winston-Salem
Duke Energy's plans
Duke Energy plans to add more than 50 gas-burning power plants over the next 15 years. These plants will burn fracked gas, a more dangerous greenhouse gas than coal. The 15-year plan targets only 14% renewables by 2035. The current national average is 19.8%.
Congress has a way to give Duke the kick in the pants it deserves (never forget the coal ash cleanup we are all paying for!) and it is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It was introduced in the House this month with 28 co-sponsors. The law will incentivize clean energy solutions instead of the continuation of reliance on antiquated and dangerous sources.
There is a similar bill in the Senate released in March, America's Clean Future Fund Act, which is also based on the carbon fee for spurring economic growth.
It's good that our federal government is finally getting the message that we take climate change seriously, and that the solution needs to include weaning companies like Duke off the coal and gas bottle quickly.
Jim Grice
Winston-Salem