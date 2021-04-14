The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Second, and in my mind, more important, is his claim that Delta, Coca-Cola and MLB are trying to force political correctness on us. Apparently, Thomas missed the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations are “persons” and therefore, are entitled to donate to political campaigns. If they can donate to politicians, then they can certainly take advantage of their constitutional right to free speech and expression.

Would Thomas say people who are refusing to wear masks in crowded areas are engaging in political correctness? I doubt it, and until it is against a law, we have to recognize that it is their right to do so.

"Political correctness" is just a way of claiming something is wrong without having to consider or deal with the nitty-gritty details.

Duke Energy's plans

Duke Energy plans to add more than 50 gas-burning power plants over the next 15 years. These plants will burn fracked gas, a more dangerous greenhouse gas than coal. The 15-year plan targets only 14% renewables by 2035. The current national average is 19.8%.