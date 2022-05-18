The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

More extreme

I am surprised and a little frightened by the perception of the writer of the May 15 letter “Drastic measures,” who seems to think that the Democratic Party has changed, but failed to note the negative influence of former President Trump, who has moved the Republican Party as far right as it has ever been. It no longer honors honesty, integrity or morality, but simply remains loyal to whatever their leader says.

When Democrats become extreme, they advocate for freedom and equality for even more people. They march for health care and civil rights for everyone.

When Republicans become extreme, they try to eliminate voting rights and violently overthrow the government. They also ignore the tens of thousands of Americans who died of a deadly pandemic because their president lied, lied and lied about its threat. But sure, it’s the Democrats who have changed too much.

“But … accomplishments!” Like the wall for which Mexico never paid? The trade war with China that cost American farmers their markets? The $7.5 trillion increase in the national debt so that billionaires could have another tax cut? The refusal to participate in the peaceful transfer of power?

No president in the modern era has done more harm to the U.S. — and created more division among us — than Trump.

We Democrats and independents have to fight not only for freedom and equality; we have to fight against a well-organized fog of falsehoods that is regularly and vigorously promoted by the right.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

Liberal abortion policy

Many Americans are unaware of how liberal the nation's abortion policy really is. As Katherine Johnson, the Research Fellow at the Family Research Council observed, "America is an outlier in extreme abortion laws." While other countries typically prohibit abortion after 12 weeks gestation, the U.S. has no such gestational limit. It is one of only six nations worldwide that permits abortion on demand throughout the entire nine months of pregnancy.

Another misconception concerns what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It is widely believed that abortion would then be prohibited nationwide. Instead, the issue would be returned to the state legislatures, which was the case prior to the 1973 Supreme Court decision.

A solid majority of Americans (65%, according to a recent Rasmussen poll) believe that the abortion issue should be returned to the states. Even the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who advocated for abortion rights, criticized Roe v. Wade as being too drastic and suggested a more gradual change of policy.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

My great enhancement theory

No. Not a "great replacement." Instead, a great enhancement. We need new people in this old country of ours. We need young people who are willing to work, who have new ideas, who love the idea of democracy. We need strong young people to pick our crops, staff our nursing homes, fill our jobs, raise new generations of citizens, invent great inventions and have creative ideas about how to make life better. We need babies. We need this new gene pool to make the next generations healthier. They will not take over our country; they will energetically inject new life into our old democracy.

It is shortsighted to try to keep these people out. They are vital to the future of our country.

Dell James

Winston-Salem

No issues

I watch President Joe Biden every chance I get. He’s intelligent. He’s sharp. He has a good sense of humor. There are no “serious cognitive issues,” like the writer of the May 15 letter “Drastic measures” claims.

He sure hasn't suggested that anyone inject disinfectant to cure COVID. Nor does he think that windmills cause cancer. Nor does he have difficulty holding a glass with one hand or walking down an incline.

Has any medical doctor diagnosed Biden with such a malady? Or does the Journal let people just say anything as long as they're conservatives?

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem