The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Honoring veterans

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, travelers should take time to visit the many military cemeteries and memorials in the U.S. and other countries: The USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor (1,100 entombed); Arlington National Cemetery (300,000); Cambridge, England (3,800); Florence, Italy (7,800); Brittany, France (4,400); Luxembourg (5,000); Ardennes, Belgium (5,300); Lorraine, France (10,400); Sicily, Italy (7,800); Manila, Philippines (16,600); Gettysburg (6,000) and many more.

Look at the names. Look for them in your local cemeteries. They will be there, always.

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem

A new economy

ExxonMobil recently posted the highest profit in its 152-year history. Chevron posted the second-highest quarterly profit since its founding. Clearly, the Fed’s raising of interest rates isn’t working because it’s the wrong solution to the inflation that is crushing working people.

The problem is not an overheated job market. The problem is corporate consolidation. According to the Economic Policy Institute, more than 50% of inflation comes from eye-popping corporate profits. Monopolies now control two-thirds of our economy, according to former Treasury Secretary Robert Reich, in contrast to no monopolies 40 years ago.

These large corporations price fix (tried to buy a plane ticket lately?) and price gouge, boasting about it in their annual reports, because there are no consequences. How is it possible that in a country of nearly 400 million people we have two toilet-paper manufacturers; a handful of beef processors (whose eye-popping profits do not trickle down to cattle farmers); four baby formula makers; one or two broadband providers if you’re lucky, with awful service? The far right has long pushed the “free” market, but clearly, their intention is otherwise: a Russian-style, pay-to-play oligarchy.

And why are media not sounding the alarm? Is it because they themselves are beholden to large corporate entities?

We need a windfall tax, more and more diverse tax brackets, public funding of elections and a firewall between industry and government oversight offices.

They can’t play chess if the pawns aren’t willing. We need a capitalism that works for everyone.

C.J. Munson

Winston-Salem

Election victory

This election was a victory for the center.

The center — remember that place? All the media were all wrong about the election, and still all they can talk about is former President Trump.

Nobody has a suspicion that President Biden organized this win. He’s not a star.

Cancel culture is not the problem. The problem is the celebrity culture: All Trump all the time.

A lot of quiet, educated Americans voted for the center. Amazing.

All the media focused on Trump and now that he is death in the ballot box, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is anointed demigod. The fact that his state is rapidly getting washed over is just one of those details.

Steve Wishnevsky

Winston-Salem

Cancer on the rise

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month and I hope the Journal will devote coverage to this cruel and deadly disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in America, and kills more women than breast, ovarian and cervical cancers combined.

In the past, lung cancer was stigmatized because of its association with smoking, but the demographics of lung cancer patients are surprising: Twenty percent of lung cancer victims never smoked (the majority of these patients are women, many under the age of 50) and this number is on the rise. Nearly two-thirds of lung cancer victims (65%) are never-smokers or smokers who quit over 10 years ago. Yet, despite these statistics, lung cancer research is vastly underfunded, receiving only 6% of national cancer research grants.

I encourage the Journal to promote awareness of lung cancer and the quest for its cure. Smoker, nonsmoker, old or young — we all have a stake in it now.

John DeBroder

Pfafftown