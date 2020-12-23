The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Amend the selection
On Dec. 12, NBC saluted scientists and health care professionals for COVID-19 vaccine development and ongoing care for those with the disease. NBC complimented the extraordinary efforts and results produced in a much shorter time than the 25 years taken to produce the polio vaccine.
Time Magazine selected President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as its Person of the Year for 2020. I believe this honor was based more on expectation than 2020 achievement.
Next year will determine if expectations for the Biden presidency and the COVID-19 vaccines are realized.
Few true mainstream journalists remain. The profession is populated with entertainers, pretty faces, good-looking hair and the mindset of a large school of fish.
Perhaps there is one person at Time who might lobby the editors to reconsider and amend the 2020 Person of the Year selection. I dare to dream there may be one soul who has not sold his soul to get along with today's journalist insiders.
Time might rediscover its integrity and find a partial antidote for its hemorrhaging subscription sales. History will determine the impacts of the 2020 road to the presidency and the COVID-19 warriors.
Time should amend or enhance its selection.
John Arfmann
Lewisville
Regan: Good choice
North Carolinians should feel proud that President-elect Joe Biden has named Michael Regan to head his EPA ("Biden picks N.C. native to lead EPA,” Dec. 18). Though the state will miss Regan's environmental leadership, many of us hope that the agency's first African American director will bring a new focus on environmental justice.
There are many regulatory actions the Biden administration could take to lessen the environmental burden on marginalized communities in the U.S., but I hope they will also vigorously promote a legislative agenda that includes H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This act provides for a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels, with all revenues refunded monthly to Americans on a per capita basis.
Economists of every stripe agree that this is the most efficient and least painful way to incentivize the innovation we will need to quickly draw down our greenhouse gas emissions. But the proposed legislation is also a big win for folks at the lower end of the income scale.
According to independent analysis, more than 60% of Americans would see a net financial gain from this proposal, with the biggest benefits going to the most disadvantaged — precisely the people who suffer the most from environmental degradation. Rapidly decreasing carbon emissions coupled with support for low-income earners is the model of a win-win. Let's hope that Regan and Biden bring that message to Congress and the American people.
To learn more about H.R. 763, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org.
Matthew Mayers
Winston-Salem
Far too kind
You were far too kind in your Dec. 22 editorial, “The biggest story.”
It’s not just ironic that after downplaying COVID, Sen. Marco Rubio was first in line for the vaccine — it’s hypocritical.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is even worse. In September, she was pushing President Trump’s conspiracy theory that suggested frontline health care workers were lying about the number of people dying from COVID-19 for profit. Now she’s first in line and encouraging others to get the vaccine “when their time comes,” she says.
In the meantime, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whom Republicans love to hate because she’s Muslim, says she’s decided not to get the vaccine until front-line workers and teachers do. That’s admirable.
Not a single member of Congress should be inoculated until every front-line worker has been.
Republican legislators have no shame. They’re hypocritical, they lie and they’re never called to account. Their followers are only interested in “owning the libs.”
Sounds like good work if you can get it.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Your promise
To the honorable President Donald J. Trump:
Please carry out your promise to "Put America first." Respectfully concede the election.
Gary Benesh
North Wilkesboro
Russia
During one night's supper when I was in junior high school, my father told the family that the Soviet Union would take over our country without firing a shot.
He said that Russia, because of its tremendous loss of life during World War II, does not want to go to war with us. It would take over from within.
Watching how President Trump is acting and how Congress is not, especially with the latest news about Russians hackers, I am able to see what my dad meant.
Keith Wood
King