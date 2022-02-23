The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Putin and Biden
Sorry, I’m not sorry: After watching former President Trump genuflect before Russian President Vladimir Putin on the world stage and saying nothing, no Republican has any business referring to President Biden’s “weakness.”
Of course, they’d complain no matter what Biden did.
Harold Reines
Winston-Salem
Thank you, Vincenzo’s
In 1988, my husband and 5-year-old son moved to Winston-Salem and began building a home on Robinhood Road outside Winston-Salem. Every Friday night we would go to see the progress and on the way home stop at Vincenzo’s for dinner.
That tradition has continued for 34 years. Our son, his friends and our friends have gone every Friday night.
During the pandemic we got takeout. The staff became family — one of our waitresses has a picture of our son and her taken during his high school graduation celebration on her refrigerator. When he comes home to visit, it is the first place he wants to go.
Vincenzo’s is closing its dining room Feb. 25 (“Vincenzo’s to close dining room but continue takeout,” Feb. 23). Given everything going on in the world today, we were taken aback about how sad this made us. Perhaps it’s because it is a constant in our life that is otherwise changing daily. We will see Richard and Susan when we pick up our food after the 25, but will miss all those other souls we saw in passing every Friday.
Thank you, Vincenzo’s, for helping us make Winston-Salem feel like home 34 years ago.
Donna Cowden
Pfafftown
Switching to renewables
A recent Journal article (“Study touts benefits of green energy,” Feb. 22) interviewed Bill Blancato, who again provided proof that electricity blackouts — even in the face of extreme weather events — can be avoided by switching to 100% renewable energy — including solar, wind and water.
For the naysayers who say it cannot be done, or will take too long, we know that we are technically and economically prepared to transition immediately. By doing so, we can welcome lower energy costs for consumers, create millions of jobs and improve not just our environment but our health. I applaud Gov. Roy Cooper for signing another executive order to establish new emissions reduction goals and move the state toward carbon neutrality and environmental justice.
I hope our state legislators will provide more incentives to citizens to support these transitions.
Anne Markey Jones
Winston-Salem
A successful con
I smell fish. The proposed bill to put lesson plans by teachers online is a bucket of chum (“Academic transparency bill worries educators,” Feb. 21).
Republicans are hoping that parents get angry enough to turn out in the next election and give them a huge victory. It is an invented “issue” that supposedly got the Virginia Republican governor elected.
For years, teachers have begged parents to attend PTA meetings and teacher conferences. For years, if a parent wanted to see what was being taught, they just needed to look. Now, an invented “crisis” means that state legislatures must act?
There has been much in the news lately about successful con operations. This is just another one. In complete transparency, I am neither a teacher nor do I have a student presently in public school. Don’t take the bait.
Victoria Weeke
Winston-Salem
Russian aggression
Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is creating ample opportunity for Sen. Richard Burr to leverage, as they say, unique information available to him as co-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee to make bank.
Anyone else watching his portfolio?
Kurt Weber
Winston-Salem
Sunken
After hearing his response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I guess former president and “very stable genius” Donald Trump is going to have to amend his slogan to be “America First — except for Russia.” Or maybe he could just make it the obvious: “Russia First.”
Oh, how far the GOP has sunk.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem