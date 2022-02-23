The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Putin and Biden

Sorry, I’m not sorry: After watching former President Trump genuflect before Russian President Vladimir Putin on the world stage and saying nothing, no Republican has any business referring to President Biden’s “weakness.”

Of course, they’d complain no matter what Biden did.

Harold Reines

Winston-Salem

Thank you, Vincenzo’s

In 1988, my husband and 5-year-old son moved to Winston-Salem and began building a home on Robinhood Road outside Winston-Salem. Every Friday night we would go to see the progress and on the way home stop at Vincenzo’s for dinner.

That tradition has continued for 34 years. Our son, his friends and our friends have gone every Friday night.

During the pandemic we got takeout. The staff became family — one of our waitresses has a picture of our son and her taken during his high school graduation celebration on her refrigerator. When he comes home to visit, it is the first place he wants to go.