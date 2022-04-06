The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Blaming and shaming

My 13-year-old granddaughter texted an article to me recently about Rep. Matt Gaetz’s comments suggesting that diabetics should lose weight before Congress enacts legislation to impose limits on the cost of insulin. This was an attempt to justify his “no” vote last week on the Affordable Insulin Now Act by implying that diabetics are responsible for their own disease.

This is disgusting and Gaetz should be ashamed, along with the 193 House Republicans who voted against it.

My granddaughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 8 years old. She and her dad both inherited this dreaded disease and depend on insulin for their daily survival. The cost for their treatment has skyrocketed in recent years and has put a strain on their family’s budget.

Do we blame and shame victims of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease?

The comments of Gaetz and the refusal of the majority of House Republicans to address the costs of health care in this country are inexcusable. When will the citizens of the United States vote these reprehensible characters out of office?

Linda Setzer Yellen

Kernersville

Priorities

The U.S. House just passed a bill to make insulin affordable for people who need it to survive, but 193 Republicans voted against it.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that Americans with diabetes should just lose weight. Because that’s so easy to do.

“Today it’s the government fixing the price on insulin,” Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said. “What’s next? Gas?”

I thought that was what they wanted.

Speaking at a Trump rally last weekend, Republican Rep. Lisa McClain falsely claimed that Osama bin Laden was caught by the Trump administration. She also claimed that unemployment is at a “40-year high” when it’s actually near a historic low.

The writer of the March 5 letter “Reality setting in” is right: Republicans will most likely take control of the Senate later this year. But despite his gloating over the victory, at least he had the courtesy not to claim that this would be good for the country. It won’t be. Lies will proliferate and cruelty and ignorance will once again be prevalent.

President Biden and the Democrats have been working to keep Americans safe from COVID, to support marginalized people who are discriminated against and to move us to the forefront of the world when it comes to technology and clean energy.

All the Republicans want is cheap gas.

It’s going to be a tough time in America. I hope it won’t happen, but I’m bracing for it now.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

Shared resources

I applaud the letter about school equity issues in our community (“Equal resources,” April 2). As the writer correctly points out, there is a significant disparity in available resources for public schools. Students from affluent sectors often benefit from fundraising efforts, allowing some schools to provide enhanced resources, while schools in economically challenged areas go without updated materials and equal resources.

One solution would be for all fundraising efforts to go into one pot and be divided equally among our schools. This would allow our community to lend its support to all students, regardless of economic circumstances.

Since the North Carolina legislature is unwilling to allocate sufficient funds to ensure all schools have all the assets they need to be successful, we must begin to take local action.

Kathy Pearre

Winston-Salem

Take over

If you know someone who is diabetic, they should know that 92% of House Republicans just voted against a standalone bill that would simply cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month.

Lord forbid working people and sick people should get a break. We have billionaires who are still paying taxes!

Hey, I can’t wait for Republicans to take over and make all the rules.

Fred Williamson

Winston-Salem