The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Leaving is a mistake
The United States’ decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years is understandable, but it is a mistake. Millions of people will be at risk by the Taliban’s re-emergence and assumption of control of the country.
The Taliban does not want women to be educated or equals; it wants them to be slaves. It does not want modernity; it wants a return to the stone ages. It does not tolerate dissent; dissenters receive a bullet in the head. We saw all this before 2001.
The Taliban may not be stupid enough again to shelter a terrorist organization like al-Qaida, which launched the 9/11 attacks. But it does not have to be that stupid to do great harm to millions of people who want to be free and have a decent life. The United States can keep its commitment to those people with a small investment of troops. This is a small price to pay and it is the honorable thing to do.
The American people may not want to be in Afghanistan, and so the president may not pay a political price for his decision. But if this debacle continues to unfold as it has, and millions suffer because we would not lift a hand to help them, he should.
Chris Geis
Winston-Salem
Let us be united
After reading the article on the front page of the Aug. 15 Journal (“A Great Divide…”), we worshiped at Home Moravian Church where the congregation — and Moravian congregations around the world — celebrated a “festival lovefeast commemorating the renewal of the Moravian Church on August 13, 1727.” The congregation and choir sang the hymn “In Essentials Let Us Be United” (No. 397 in The Moravian Book of Worship), with stanzas saying:
… let us open-minded be,
showing kindness, mercy, understanding, and respect diversity;
let us practice tolerance and goodness, walk in love and be our Savior’s witness;
for we are God’s family even though we different be.
In all things our Father, Lord and Savior, teaches us the law of love;
then let love determine our behavior, for ’tis God’s command to all …
As Moravians, this we verily believe!
Sarah and Bob Hunter
Clemmons
Tip your delivery driver
My daughter delivers for the two major food-delivery services. Most of the time she makes very little in tips. Yes, she only works for tips. She and other delivery personnel only work for tips. If you don’t want to go out and get your own food you have to tip (like it or not).
When the delivery person arrives with your food, remember he or she just drove his or her own vehicle (wear and tear) with his or her own gas and time. On your order you’ll see a delivery charge; that does not go to the delivery driver, it goes to the restaurant and its company. Take care of the delivery drivers.
Wayne Smith
Winston-Salem
Medical principles
The Triad’s major health care centers have mandated all levels of their providers must be vaccinated against COVID. Several health care workers have protested having to receive the vaccine. These people, whether physicians, nurses, physician assistants, physical therapists, receptionists, food service workers, housekeeping staff or others, have a deep responsibility to care for patients. I find it unconscionable that these folks ignore science and resist receiving the vaccination that represents society’s best weapon to end the pandemic.
“First do no harm” is a principle one learns early in medical school. Many problems and issues in the hospital setting become easier to resolve by considering the patient first. Doing unto others as we would have them do unto us (the best and safest medical care possible) should be a goal of all health care workers.
By putting others before oneself and getting vaccinated, health care workers can demonstrate their love and concern for patients, coworkers, family members, schoolchildren under 12 years of age who cannot presently be vaccinated, those with weakened immune systems and the people of our community and nation.
Dr. Frank James
Winston-Salem
The Afghanistan dream
Regarding “Taliban sweep into Kabul” (Aug. 16), the people (our military leaders and Republican and Democratic presidents and politicians) who led us into our wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East would do it again because they never learned anything from the Vietnam War. The events of the past week have shown all too clearly that the sacrifice of more than 2,000 American soldiers’ lives and $2.3 trillion to support the Afghan government and train roughly 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police to defend themselves and their freedom against the Taliban went for naught when they laid down their arms and ran.
We were never going to create a viable nation and democracy there or anywhere in the Middle East. That was a foolish dream and a terrible tragedy for those who have been caught up in the horrors of war and have had to bear the loss of their loved ones and the destruction of their homes and communities over the past two decades.
The Biden administration is doing its best now to save the Afghans who helped us, but that is an enormous task that requires a lot of time it no longer has.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
A trail of disasters
Beginning with the signing of executive orders in January, the overflow at the southern border and the closing of Bagram Airfield (in Afghanistan) before getting U.S. and Afghan supporters out of harm’s way, there’s a trail of disasters that cannot continue.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Kabul airport is surrounded by the Taliban. People cannot get to the airport. The Aug. 31 deadline for the exit of all U.S. military personnel still exists.
This is not a TV movie. All Americans hope for safe passage of our citizens and friends from this situation.
Richard Sharp
Mount Airy
Not entirely happy
President Biden is the first president to say “enough” and mean it.
Does anyone think former President Trump could have or would have done anything different in Afghanistan?
First you’d have to believe the president who tried to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. gave a damn about the Afghan people. Is there any evidence to support that claim?
Then you’d have to pretend he’s not a backstabber. But look at his betrayal of our Kurdish allies.
I’m not entirely happy with Biden’s approach, but your editorial (“Just as we expected” Aug. 17) is right: It’s not evident that there was a better solution.
At least Biden gets things done without bragging about it on Twitter all day long. I support my president.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
Only the ‘woke’
Many American Christians have been concerned about fairness, equality, social justice, mercy and acceptance for decades. It’s only recently that these qualities have been identified as being “woke” by conservatives, including Moravian John Dyer (“A great divide,” Aug. 15).
The main problem with these accusations that being “woke” supports “Marxism” and “communism” is that these labels allow people to disregard truth. If you can put a negative label on it, then you can dismiss it with no real examination of its validity.
Was Jesus “woke”? The Gospels tell us that he cared about the poor; that he was concerned about people outside his own tribe; and the book of Acts portrays a Christian community that was much closer to what we’d call “socialism” than what we’d call “capitalism.”
Writing of the core tenets of Christianity as being “woke” tosses Jesus in the trash in favor of a conservative brand of political correctness that Jesus would not support. Dyer should reject the conservative political propaganda in which he obviously partakes and pay more attention to the people around him. He needn’t become “liberal” instead, just caring — caring enough to act. Caring for people shouldn’t be the domain of only the “woke,” but it will be if more conservative people don’t wake up just a little.