The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

To blame the crisis on wind turbines (which provide only about 10% of the energy) is completely off-base. Wind turbines continue to work in much colder climates than Texas (such as Iowa, South Dakota, Sweden and Antarctica), but they have to be weatherized to perform in extreme temperatures.

Simply put, the outages in Texas were caused because the people in charge did not prepare for the super-cold temperatures that hit the state (though they had a similar crisis 10 years ago). The sources of energy, including natural gas plants, went offline just when the demand for energy went up. If the letter writer were in Texas, he would have been as cold as everyone else.

I also think it’s a shame that he felt the need to disparage Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. So what if she’s an ex-bartender? A job or former job doesn’t define a person. AOC was elected to serve her constituents, which she seems to be doing quite well with a lot of heart. In addition, she was able to raise nearly $5 million to help the people of Texas, as one of their senators was running off to Cancun.

Mary Billingsley

Winston-Salem

No sour grapes