The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

State’s record is spotty
Cal Thomas' April 26 column, “Give power back to the people,” could be used as a starting point for some productive discussion. His solution is to give more power to the states. But the record of states giving more power to the people is spotty. This would more likely give more power to elected state officials to take power from the people by such tactics as gerrymandering, voter suppression and other voter-dilution schemes.
The enacting of HR 1, the “For the People Act of 2021,” would be more likely to give power to the people than a lot of state actions, particularly in this redistricting year. Independent redistricting would be a great start toward reforming our election systems. HR 1 would address many other corrupt election practices.
So who gives more power to “We the People,” state or federal government? I wish I could say it is the state. Too often that has not been the case.
Everette Hartzog
Yadkinville
Don't forget
I know there are a lot of things going on, but please do not forget Jan. 6 and the insurrectionists who, at former President Trump’s command, tried to overthrow the democratically elected president of the United States. And keep an eye on Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley and the rest, who tried to overthrow the government from the inside.
If they are not held accountable, they will surely try it again.
Leland Stoat
Winston-Salem
The exceptions
The April 26 Journal carried a story with the headline “Rally honors those killed by police” and another with the headline “High-profile killings by police” — which you also printed on April 22. I want to know when there’s going to be a rally to honor police officers killed by criminals, or a story about high-profile killings of police.
You continue to print such stories even though they only serve to create distrust in the police. I’ve been driving for 50 years. I’ve been stopped once or twice for speeding. I’ve never had a problem with the police because I have respect for authority. So do most people. I don’t understand why you insist on concentrating on the exceptions rather than the rule.
Nick Martin
Winston-Salem
America's traditions
It does take some effort to read John Hood's columns, but in the April 25 column, "We've made the stakes too high," he manages to expose the weaknesses of the small government argument of the libertarians.
He may not be a student of U.S. history, judging by his comment: "This impulse to nationalize politics is inconsistent with America's traditions." From the beginning, America's founders were seeking "a more perfect union," uniting helter-skelter colonies into a nation.
Hood claims that "the U.S. Constitution was never meant to guarantee all Americans the right to drive smooth roads, or to access the internet at high speeds ... ." I imagine he does not remember the pre-interstate highway days and how massive federal expenditures brought transportation and industry to very rural parts of our country.
I wonder if he wants rural Americans to access the internet via a dial-up connection. Is that even possible? Today many rural Americans have no access to the internet. Private companies don't make money unless they can serve an area that has population density.
His last sentence was the real kicker: "Let's devolve, decentralize and de-escalate — before it's too late.” Wow! Let's go back to the 19th century, where things must have been so much better, right?
If at any time in the history of our country, we need to recognize now that we are one people and work together for the common good.
David A. Wright
Winston-Salem