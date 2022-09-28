The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Improvements?

Congratulations, Journal! Your front-page announcement “Changes coming to your Journal” (Sept. 13), trumpeting your latest content cuts in the print edition — especially the much-loved comics — and disingenuously casting your actions as improvements, was the stuff of marketing brilliance!

With hope, you will submit it for one of those newspaper association awards. You just might win a “Phewlitzer” Prize!

Dan Locklair Winston-Salem

Bloated military

The writer of the Sept. 23 letter “Defense spending” presents a misleading picture of U.S. military spending by using 1945 as a benchmark because our nation was still fighting World War II and devoting enormous resources to this effort, as the 40% of GDP shows. This spending ratio fluctuated significantly since then from a high of 11.3% as our country fought in Korea in 1953 to 4.5% in 2010 when we began our involvement in Afghanistan and the Middle East. The truth is that the U.S. Department of Defense budget is bloated and that American taxpayers have spent tens of billions of our hard-earned dollars over the last 25 years on weapons systems whose costs vastly exceed their budgets and have been delivered exceptionally late or canceled outright and not lived up to their promised performance capabilities. Examples include the F-35 fighter, the Littoral combat ship, the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer and the CH-53K heavy lift replacement helicopter.

The writer also failed to note that the $801 billion we gave to the military last year was more than the next nine top-spending countries combined and more than double what China spent.

Americans should stop regarding military spending as a sacred cow that requires enormous sums every year at the expense of other programs that would help the needy, better educate our children, repair and improve our decaying infrastructure, and fund research and development that would increase our international competitiveness and create new jobs and industries in the United States.

Tim Miles Mount Airy

Not the best

Point taken by the writer of the Sept. 26 letter “Words and meaning:” No, President Biden is probably not the “worst thing ever” to happen to the U.S. But that doesn’t mean he’s the best, either.

Like it or not, blame former President Trump all you want, almost two years into his term, this is Biden’s economy that’s failing us all. The price of gas and oil rose on his watch and is costing us all. I have the First Amendment right to say that he’s the worst president ever and it was a mistake to elect him and Trump would have done us all a favor by defeating him. We’d all be better off if that were the case.

Kam Harrington Winston-Salem

Reject Russia

If the nations of the world that respect decency and democracy do not stand up to Russia (which threatens even nuclear war) and the voters of the United States do not come out in unprecedented numbers to reject the alt-right Trump-Russia-loving history in their threats to democracy in the upcoming mid-term elections in the U.S., so be it! But please never “preach” your speeches to me in the names of patriotism, religion or anything else!

Those who preach such things claim vociferously to love their children, grandchildren, etc. I do not believe it!

Douglas Livengood Winston-Salem

Confusing

So, inflation is worse than a violent attempt to overthrow the country; books are more dangerous than assault weapons; and Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro and Sen. Josh Hawley are authorities on masculinity.

I’ll never understand conservatives.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem

Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has stepped forward to warn Floridians that Hurricane Ian will bring “catastrophic” storm surges and flooding. He’s been urging citizens to evacuate if they can, and otherwise to heed the warnings of local and state officials.

Just imagine how deranged and irresponsible it would be to go on TV or in the newspaper and claim that this was a hoax or a Deep State conspiracy.

Buddy Osborne Winston-Salem