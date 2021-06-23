The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

But it was Republicans in swing states that changed the rules — under the pandemic, not the pandemic “guise.” And the fraud was suggested by their presidential candidate before any votes were even cast.

“President Trump’s attorneys prepared this evidence, and two members of the Supreme Court were ready to hear the case” — which means that seven were not. The majority of justices knew that the “case” was a bunch of hogwash.

I will give the writer credit for admitting that it was the “perception” of illegality that persisted — not illegality. But it’s still the Republicans who erred. All Democrats did was try to make sure that every legitimate vote was counted.

The letter writer is essentially making excuses for the Republicans who happily followed the former president’s Big Lie.

Why do Republicans have such a hard time taking responsibility for themselves? Why are they always trying to shift the blame to someone else?

The letter writer would be doing his fellow Republicans a service if he told them to accept responsibility for their own actions.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem