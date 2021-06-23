The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Afghanistan withdrawal
President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is highly irresponsible.
I realize there are no good scenarios for Afghanistan. Turning it into a Western-style democracy is a lost cause. We should never have gone there in the first place.
But since we are there, we can’t just up and leave — especially if it means leaving our allies there in the lurch.
When we leave, a lot of U.S. supporters — interpreters, drivers, engineers — will be slaughtered. We need to bring the people who assisted us, the people who love America, here where they will be safe.
Biden will be committing a great sin if he abandons them.
Matt Conyers
Winston-Salem
Taking responsibility
The June 19 letter “Election integrity” is a lesson in right-wing propaganda and how easily it sneaks into and poisons rational discourse.
The letter writer says, “Democrats should have known that any deviation from standard election practice might suggest fraud, but, under the pandemic guise, chose that time to change voting rules in critical states anyway …”
But it was Republicans in swing states that changed the rules — under the pandemic, not the pandemic “guise.” And the fraud was suggested by their presidential candidate before any votes were even cast.
“President Trump’s attorneys prepared this evidence, and two members of the Supreme Court were ready to hear the case” — which means that seven were not. The majority of justices knew that the “case” was a bunch of hogwash.
I will give the writer credit for admitting that it was the “perception” of illegality that persisted — not illegality. But it’s still the Republicans who erred. All Democrats did was try to make sure that every legitimate vote was counted.
The letter writer is essentially making excuses for the Republicans who happily followed the former president’s Big Lie.
Why do Republicans have such a hard time taking responsibility for themselves? Why are they always trying to shift the blame to someone else?
The letter writer would be doing his fellow Republicans a service if he told them to accept responsibility for their own actions.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
The unaffiliated
My heart was gladdened by the June 22 letter “Public servants” with the letter writer's call "to encourage potential public servants to run for office." I would only add that those doing the encouragement look to Forsyth County's second largest political group, the unaffiliated.
I say that because our two parties' response to the 1962 Baker v. Carr one-person-one-vote ruling was something akin to civil apartheid.
For example, the five white members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners have served a total of 115 years. Two have each served a quarter of a century, and one for 41 years. Our selfishly drawn voting districts are suffocating our democracy.
That will change only when the unaffiliated find a way to talk, petition and act together.
Jerry Adams
Winston-Salem
A simple solution
There is a simple solution to both the R.J. Reynolds High School stadium issue and the shared use of Hanes Park (“School system, city look for solutions on Hanes Park,” June 20). Close the high school and repurpose it as the new Brunson Elementary School.
We have closed and repurposed other schools in the district because their facilities were inadequate, so Reynolds should be no exception.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system and Reynolds will never be happy with the present location until they eliminate Hanes Park as a public resource and put a fence around it keeping the public out like they do at other schools. If Reynolds wants its own stadium, track, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, fine, there's plenty of room at the site they picked for Brunson off Patterson Avenue.
There's nothing sacrosanct about having a high school in that building. It's a wonderful building that would better serve the community with a more appropriate use that was more compatible with the surrounding community.
Keith Stone
Winston-Salem