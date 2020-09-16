The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Supporting Trump
Despite hearing President Trump refer to Sen. John McCain and Gold Star families in derogatory terms, his supporters are still willing to believe he did not call veterans “losers” and “suckers.” I recall in the 2016 presidential debates when Trump said not paying any federal taxes made him “smart.” He later denied making the comment, even though it was televised and thousands of people saw it.
Trump says taxpaying Americans are stupid and draft dodgers are smart and his supporters still think he should be representing our country and its people. It sounds like the only “suckers” are the people who believe Trump cares about the United States.
Amy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Totally correct
Thanks for printing the Sept. 12 letter "Can't vote for Biden." The writer is totally correct in her evaluation of the situation.
Becky Lewis
Kernersville
A historic event
The recent high-profile Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary that pitted incumbent Sen. Ed Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy III marked the first time a member of the Kennedy political dynasty has lost an election in that state. The more liberal, by Democratic Party standards, Markey won by a solid 11 points. This historic event has received scant coverage by major media outlets.
When a Kennedy cannot get elected in the state of Massachusetts, you know it ain’t your daddy’s Democratic Party anymore.
There comes a time when we can no longer vote Republican or Democrat just because mom and dad did it that way. Intelligent and prudent analysis of current events while reviewing information from all sides is imperative for the future of our kids, and their kids.
There is no shame in leaving your party if your party has already left you.
Don’t forget to vote.
James A. Britt
Lewisville
Must vote for Biden
The writer of the Sept. 12 letter “Can't vote for Biden” thinks your newspaper is deliberately printing pro-Biden letters as it is leaning to the left. I disagree: Your newspaper also prints letters from Trump supporters and commentaries of conservative journalists, like the Sept. 12 columns by Marc A. Thiessen, “Casting doubt on vaccine is shameful,” and “America is not a racist country” by Michael Reagan, who is clearly a conservative like his father was.
While Joe Biden has done things in the past I don't agree with, he has evolved and he is definitely not a left-wing socialist, as the letter writer claims. She should not forget that, if we did not have Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security plus the ACA, which are all socialist programs, many of us would now be in financial dire straits.
I also wonder where she gets the information that Biden has dementia. If she believes in all these doctored videos that go around about Biden, then I can see why she'll try to get President Trump reelected. The president likes QAnon, the biggest source of conspiracy theories, as they praise him. QAnon doesn't call him out on his lies. If the writer doesn't believe in global warming (look at the increasing number of disasters everywhere in the world) and the disastrous way Trump has dealt with the pandemic, then Trump is her candidate. I know I won't change her mind and if I did, she would be too proud to admit it.
Coby Bishop
Clemmons
Voting good
I’m a little tired of all the Democrat hypocrisy.
They say that Republicans don’t like it when so many people vote. They lose elections when more people vote.
But President Trump just told his voters to vote twice! If he really hated voting, why would he encourage his followers to vote twice?
I just can’t believe what passes for common sense these days.
Chris Simonson
Winston-Salem
The worst generation
We know the sacrifice and courage of "the greatest generation," which lived during the Great Depression and then sacrificed their lives to keep their fellow Americans safe from harm. We are now witnessing the first generation in American history that does not have the stomach or courage to sacrifice what is necessary to keep their fellow Americans safe.
The coronavirus will define this generation and history will not be kind.
Lee Boyles
Rural Hall
Voting for Biden
I am voting for Joe Biden because President Trump has been a bully and a liar all of his life.
I have seen nothing in his term as president to change that reality. When you start your political career in America with a lie, there is nothing more I need to know about you.
When I served as a U.S. naval officer for four years, I took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution very similar to the oath that Trump took on Jan. 20, 2017. I never violated my oath. Trump has constantly violated his oath of office. As president, he has lied over 20,000 times to our citizens.
Trump has alienated all of our allies and coddled all of our real enemies. We are far less secure from foreign intervention than we were when he was inaugurated.
Another four years of Trump and we may lose our democracy and have it replaced with an oligarchy. His efforts to wreck the U.S. Postal Service, neuter the CDC, muzzle our intelligence services and compromise the Department of Defense are despicable and have further weakened our democracy. The Justice Department has become an instrument of legal retribution against Trump’s enemies. His intentional failure to lead and lies on the coronavirus have been causal, I believe, in the deaths of at least 100,000 of the almost 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths.
In conclusion, Joe Biden will be, unlike Donald Trump, an honorable, respected president.
Harry Weiler
Winston-Salem
Trump's politics
President Trump incited the crowd at his rally in Henderson, Nev., on Sunday to chant “lock him up” about former President Barack Obama.
During his speech, Trump repeated his claim that Obama “got caught spying on my campaign.” He added: “We have him cold. Now let’s see what happens.”
None of that is true. Attorney General William Barr says he has no plans to charge Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden with anything. The Justice Department’s own inspector general told the Senate last year that neither Obama nor Biden had any involvement in the decision to launch an investigation into possible collusion by the Trump campaign into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Remember when Trump claimed that Hillary Clinton should have been imprisoned for using a personal email server while she was secretary of state? Trump’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, has used her personal email account for government business hundreds of times. First lady Melania Trump also reportedly used private email for government business. Where are the cries to lock them up?
These are not controversial statements; they’re all true. But Trump supporters don’t care about truth. They don’t care about whether Obama spied on Trump’s campaign or whether Clinton used a personal server.
What do they care about? What’s so important that they abandon any degree of integrity and just become a mob shouting for retribution against their political opponents?
Trump has turned the American political system into worldwide wresting.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem