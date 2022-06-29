The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Response to murder rate

In the matter of the June 27 front-page article, “‘Terrible this year,’” about Winston-Salem’s murder rate, I have three responses.

My first purpose is to stand with Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. He is the only public official in the county with the intelligence, experience and audacity to speak, time after time, the truth.

My second is to question public officials’ tepid, misleading remarks. One callously assures us that “Winston-Salem is a safe city, relatively speaking.” Another asks “support from citizens when you know someone is participating in criminal activities.”

Finally, the newspaper itself, once a forum for ideas, announces “INSIDE: Read more about the 18 homicides, the victims and who has been charged.” The list inside gives the reader rather brief repeats of earlier published police reports.

Are there no parents? Siblings? Teachers? Friends? The silence is deafening.

Jerry Adams

Winston-Salem

No credible voice

Along with many women in North Carolina and across the nation, I’m outraged regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the rights of women and their right to privacy. Women have a fundamental right to decide anything and everything that affects their own bodies and what they choose to do with them.

Men have no credible voice in this arena as the most they can do is empathize with women. Men’s bodies are totally removed from the reproductive cycle at the moment conception takes place. Men cannot experience the physicality and health effects that happen when pregnancy occurs. Pregnancy includes a whole range of obligations, and physical, spiritual and mental issues that men are completely unable to appreciate simply because of biology. Women bear the entire burden of pregnancy and therefore are the only voice that should count in decisions that determine reproductive health. Men must not be permitted any rights over a woman’s body just as women must not be permitted rights over a man’s body.

Mary Watson

Rural Hall

Power and control

The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade demonstrates incredible indifference to women of this country by eliminating complete agency over their bodies. As long as there is gender inequity in the accountability for pregnancy, pregnant women are neither seen nor heard.

Legislators have been indifferent to the plight of those women who have been raped, or find themselves carrying an inviable fetus. Those who support this decision claim no human is fit to decide on the ultimate fate of a fertilized egg, yet humans have decided on the fate of an adult female who finds herself in the unenviable position of an unwanted pregnancy.

This is not about unborn babies, it’s about power and control over women’s bodies. Apparently, women can’t say no when they mean no, under any circumstances.

Ann Zimmerman

Winston-Salem

How?

Things are in a bit of a spin for me right now. While I’m not happy with inflation, bumps in COVID infection rates and the behavior of certain autocrats on the world stage, at least I have a sense of why those things are the way that they are. That said, there are so many questions where I honestly don’t have a clue:

How can the Supreme Court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion?

How can we be doubling-down on fossil fuels when the planet is in trouble and there are alternatives that our children (and their children) will thank us for advancing?

How can so many claim to be white supremacist Christians or say they love Jesus but hate God’s children (take your pick of children: Muslims, LBGTQs, Republicans, etc.)?

How can “constitutional originalism” persist when the only thing for certain is change (and of course, death and taxes)?

How can you still buy an automatic weapon at 18 (now with a more thorough background check), but not a beer (where all you need is a fake ID)?

How can it be “not cool” (but protected) to falsely yell “fire” in a movie theatre, but it’s OK to say the 2020 election was “stolen” when it wasn’t (don’t both endanger life)?

I hope others are doing better with these questions than I am.

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown

Hearing the truth

While listening to testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings, I am struck by the recurring theme of truth versus lies. I am reminded of the judge’s rule during a murder trial on which I served as a juror many years ago. He advised the jury to “just listen to the testimony and ignore outside influences.”

We have heard Republicans and Democrats testify under oath. They all agree that the 2020 election was not “stolen.” Rather than come forward to prove their opposing claims, Trump’s co-conspirators either ignore subpoenas or plead the Fifth. (On a personal level, would you plead the Fifth if your truth was legitimate and honorable?)

The testimony of Republicans cannot be disregarded by labeling them “RINOs.” If you refuse to listen, you can only follow former President Trump’s lead and engage in meaningless name calling.

Not an ounce of morality or integrity have ever been evident in Trump’s words or actions. His supporters fabricate or believe outlandish conspiracy theories and use deflection tactics to support him. Sadly, they have also been donating funds to Trump’s fraudulent personal causes.

While serving on that murder trial jury, I remember well what prosecutor Eric Saunders said to the jury about his best witness. He walked over to us, spread his arms wide and said, “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, isn’t it wonderful to finally hear the truth?” It was, and it is.

Karen Griffin

Rural Hall

Clarifying storytime

Representatives of conservative organizations in Forsyth County have expressed dismay about drag queens reading to children. They denied homophobia, but their language begged to differ.

For 30 years I read to children as an elementary school librarian. This I know: Children want to laugh and enjoy a book. They want to hear an exaggerated voice happily bringing a book to life. It helps many children with learning to read. I can’t think of a better person to help a child enjoy a book more than an extroverted drag queen.

They said their children shouldn’t be exposed and that’s their right, but it is not their right to deny others that joy!

One was shocked to be considered racist because she wanted to see “protest violence” stopped. Was she referencing Black Lives Matter? How about publicly decrying, like Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the most violent, deadly protest of all: the Jan. 6 insurrection? The party pretends to support the police, but it condones the killing and injuries of Capitol Police officers by its silence and allegiance to the twice-impeached former leader.

I close with a question I’ve asked before: Aren’t you tired of hating? The Republican Party’s latest hate is women’s reproductive rights and health care. Girls who are incest-raped will be forced to bear siblings, and women will involuntarily carry dangerous pregnancies to birth even if it literally kills them.

Is this who we are? Your hate success deeply saddens 70% of this country.

Dirk Robertson

Lewisville

What a week

What a week the Supreme Court had. Church-based schools can now get taxpayer money for student vouchers in Maine, even though churches don’t pay taxes. They made it easier to carry a concealed weapon in New York. And they overturned Roe.

Former President Trump claimed credit for the last one. If all of that is not judicial activism, I don’t know what is.

Vincent Whitt

Clemmons