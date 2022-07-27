The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Valid self-defense

The recent complaints about guns and the GOP gun raffle (“Our view: Gun raffle is a mistake,” July 14) ignore a very important point: This is a dangerous country and we truly do need guns for self-defense — especially if police are going to fail as badly as the Uvalde, Texas, police failed.

I’m not talking about AR-15s. And I’m not talking about requiring people to carry guns or giving guns to dangerous, mentally ill people.

But every qualified American should have access, should have the option, should have the choice to carry a handgun if he or she wants.

The man who stopped the mass shooting in the Indianapolis shopping center on July 17 is a valid example. “Many more people would’ve died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly within the first two minutes of the shooting,” the police chief there said. “I will say his actions were nothing short of heroic.”

I’m not saying that every concealed-gun carrier is a hero. I’m not saying it makes up for the loss of life. But the country is a dangerous place, and until we can figure out a way to stop shooters that doesn’t violate the Second Amendment, we need to be able to defend ourselves.

Gary Worth

Winston-Salem

A curious opinion

In his concurring opinion to the recent ruling on Roe, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made reference to other issues that might be reexamined by the court in the light of the philosophy of originalism. Briefly, originalism argues that the Constitution is not a dynamic work able to adapt to changes in society (often with the assistance of the Supreme Court), but instead it is static, and should be interpreted only through the perspective of the time of the framers. Any rights not explicit in the Constitution devolve to the states.

The ramifications of this philosophy are too numerous to examine here. Let’s just examine what it would mean to Thomas, a Black justice married to a white woman.

At the time of the framing of the Constitution, Black men had no status at all, could be bought and sold as property, and surely would not have received the necessary education so as to qualify as a justice of the Supreme Court, much less ever be appointed. Also at that time it would have been dangerous for a Black man to consort with or consider marrying a white woman. Our history is filled with stories of Black men in that situation who were harmed or even lost their lives.

It’s curious that Thomas is so eager to take us back to those days, and so ignorant of the situation it would leave him in.

Chris Groner

Elkin

Tell the truth

I’m not a fan of former Vice President Mike Pence, but I’ve got to admit that it took a lot of courage for him to buck former President Trump and certify the election results in 2021. So many in Trump’s circle were just going along with his election lies. Pence would have been a rock star among Republicans if he had done what Trump told him to do.

So it sounds odd to me when Trump claims that Pence was a coward. It’s just not true. Trump and Republicans may not like what he did, but “coward” is an inaccurate term.

I thought about that while watching Sen. Rick Scott at the Turning Point Action convention last weekend. He said, “In (Democrats’) new socialist America, everyone will obey, and no one will be allowed to complain. … The modern left in America are the modern day version of book burners.”

But it’s Republicans who have outlawed critical race theory, biographies of Black people and LGBTQ books in schools and libraries. Some Republican school board members have literally advocated burning books.

I try to make sense of this. Do Republican leaders really think their followers are too stupid to know they’re being lied to? Or is opposition more important than truth — you can just say whatever you want as long as you oppose Democrats?

Whichever it is, it should be obvious to all observers that Republicans can’t be trusted to tell the truth.

Frank Bannon

Winston-Salem