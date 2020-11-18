The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Ignored negligence
It is past time for Republicans, especially those in Congress, to at long last show leadership and courage, and to demand that President Trump face reality, end his post-election tantrum, concede the election and cooperate in the transition to the new administration. Too long have Republicans ignored his studied and willful COVID negligence, his incessant lying, his chaotic foreign and trade policies, his disturbing coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his petulant Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security purges, his infantile government via Twitter and his unethical setting of government policies for the benefit of his businesses. His delusional assault on the 2020 election, with his baseless and pre-cooked claims of fraud, is an assault on tens of millions of voters.
In 2010, frustrated with congressional Republican ineptitude and shortsightedness, I changed my voter registration from Republican to unaffiliated. Subsequently, I had not voted for a Democrat for national office until this election, as I was compelled by Trump’s malignant misrule to vote for Joe Biden.
As I write this, President Trump has presided over 246,000 COVID deaths. He cares not a whit for this country past his narcissistic gratification. If the Republican Party does not find its collective conscience, and repudiate this sociopathic vulgarian, he will kill it, too.
Michael T. Walker
Winston-Salem
More than a statistic
I’ve recently made it my mission to be an advocate for those who have gone through or are experiencing domestic violence and/or intimate partner violence. Sifting through various editions of the Journal worries me because there is barely any coverage on these topics.
There are articles from earlier this year — when COVID-19 first reared its ugly head — that mentioned the worries of an increase in domestic violence complaints and how the organizations positioned throughout the city were preparing for the influx of paperwork.
Afterward, there were articles written in October that simply acknowledged the fact that it was “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
How seriously are we as a community taking this information? Do we just want to announce or provide astounding statistics? If so, job well done, but let us not forget that those statistics are attached to individual lives. Predictors stating that we are expecting huge spikes are more than just numerical values; we’re essentially saying that hundreds or thousands of lives could be in jeopardy right now.
If we know that cases are spiking, we should be seeing daily news coverage. We should be hearing survivors talking about their experiences. We should be seeing more articles that let survivors know that we are here for them. We should be informing them of all of the resources that are in place for them.
Let’s stop just talking about the numbers and actually make an effort to change the numbers.
Karra Kelly
Winston-Salem
Trump's legacy
On the Nov. 17 “Nation & World” page, we see that U.S. cases of coronavirus have topped 11 million (“2nd vaccine promising”). We see that President Trump is planning to cut the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq (“White House plans troop reductions”), which will likely be seen as a victory by al-Qaida. We see that Trump still petulantly refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s presidential victory, which could endanger both our populace and our national security (“President-elect warns Trump”). And we see that hate crimes, fueled by bigotry including racism, are still on the rise (“Hate crimes at highest level in over a decade”).
This is Trump’s legacy: a nation eating itself alive.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Evening the score
I note that columnist Byron Williams managed to mention the Merrick Garland nomination to the Supreme Court without mentioning the Robert Bork nomination (“Progress needs no revenge,” Nov. 15). It makes me feel like I just had a fight with my little brother: "He started it!"
Well, in this case, the Democrats started it; they couldn't be respectful and civil with Judge Bork and the Garland nomination evened the score. I hope it's over now since the Barrett nomination led to a divided vote but was otherwise handled civilly.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
