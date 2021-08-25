The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The tendency for people to insist on following their own instincts and engaging in “group-think” has brought us to the edge of despair. Fear and fury take control, and we are locked in ugly conflict. Sadly, good Christians of diverse opinions are attacking one another, rendering many impotent at doing the Lord’s work. We cannot know the mind of God; church leaders preach Holy Scripture and trust the Divine to win the souls of all seekers.

Self-righteousness is the devil’s work and brings only darkness to an already troubled world.

Beth Mochnick

Winston-Salem

Condemning gays

I see nothing wrong with being gay. In material terms, it hurts no one. As Thomas Jefferson might put it, “It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”

And if a church wants to teach its members that being gay is sinful, that doesn’t hurt me — as long as they don’t try to impose that belief on people outside of their church.