The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Any worse?
Can it get any worse? The current Democratic administration is failing at almost every level.
Consider the following: proposed tax and spending policies that will destroy our economy; green mandates that are impossible to achieve; federal support for much of the Black Lives Matter and critical race theory dogma. Worst of all, President Biden has done nothing to stem the tide of thousands of illegal immigrants coming through our porous southern border. Terrorists and COVID carriers add significant additional risks. The ongoing debacle in Afghanistan confirms the absolute incompetence of our commander in chief.
One more thing: President Biden’s “woke” generals should be thrown out on their butts tomorrow!
Peter T. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Responsible to God
All people have gifts to offer!
If folks have the will to act on their God-given goodness, they help to improve the world and lift others up. Although some choose otherwise, Christians believe faith in Jesus leads us to our happiest, most productive lives. Scripture teaches that the Bible is God-breathed and should be represented as the Creator’s plan for life. Each seeker is responsible only to God in Christ for understanding and behavior, and we are each personally guided through this path by the Holy Spirit.
The tendency for people to insist on following their own instincts and engaging in “group-think” has brought us to the edge of despair. Fear and fury take control, and we are locked in ugly conflict. Sadly, good Christians of diverse opinions are attacking one another, rendering many impotent at doing the Lord’s work. We cannot know the mind of God; church leaders preach Holy Scripture and trust the Divine to win the souls of all seekers.
Self-righteousness is the devil’s work and brings only darkness to an already troubled world.
Beth Mochnick
Winston-Salem
Condemning gays
I see nothing wrong with being gay. In material terms, it hurts no one. As Thomas Jefferson might put it, “It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”
And if a church wants to teach its members that being gay is sinful, that doesn’t hurt me — as long as they don’t try to impose that belief on people outside of their church.
Plenty of churches believe that drinking alcohol is a sin. But they don’t go around trying to close down bars or protest the wine section at Harris Teeter. They don’t go to work and berate their co-workers for having a beer after work. They understand that they can’t impose their beliefs about alcohol on other people.
But they still try to condemn gay people outside their church, so we have to have laws to protect gay people from their condemnation and discrimination.
Our laws should not be created by a religious minority to impose on an unwilling majority.
Your deal with God is your deal with God. It’s not mine. If you think it’s wrong to be gay, then don’t be gay. But don’t tell me how to live — I’m not part of your church and your church rules don’t apply to me.
Katherine Jenki
Winston-Salem
Held to standards
President Biden is finally withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan — something that previous presidents couldn’t accomplish, yet a vast majority of Americans wanted. And all Republicans can do is gripe. “He’s not doing it right.” “He’s not saving enough refugees.” “He’s saving too many refugees.”
In the meantime, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is spreading COVID misinformation that will kill people, Rep. Laurent Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz are trying to avoid legal trouble while saying they prefer the Taliban to America and Greene actually said, “Biden is a piece of s---.”
Democratic politicians are held to impossible standards and Republican politicians are held to none. This is one reason why our nation is in so much trouble.
Stanley Montgomery
Winston-Salem
Sidewalk plan
I wonder what the residents of Crystal Towers thought when they saw the color photo of the house on Petree Road on the front page and its residents worried about where their sidewalks are going to go (“Sidewalk plan draws criticism,” Aug. 23). Really?
Kevin Smith
Clemmons