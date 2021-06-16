The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

For safety’s sake
If Texas and other border states can build the wall, I would like to make a donation. And maybe a national campaign to help support the cause could be started. After all, this is for the safety of our country, which will affect everyone.
Peggy Taylor
Winston-Salem
Better solutions
Last week, to the applause of many, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan to construct a new barrier along his state’s border with Mexico.
I know this is hard for some people to believe, but building a wall is not the best solution to the problems at the border. There’s not been a wall — including former President Trump’s “big beautiful wall” — that could not be climbed over or dug under. The only thing accomplished by building a wall is to sell more ladders and to tell criminals, “Once you get past here, you’re set.”
The better, longer-lasting solution is, first of all, to do as the Bible directs: Welcome the stranger. Not with open borders, but with accepting borders that allow people who need to escape terrors to reach a safe place. Every immigrant is a new customer; a new possible business owner and job creator; a new contributor to making America great.
Secondly, we could help countries to our south have better societies — not by throwing money at them, but by partnering with them, working with them for the common good. If life is better there, there are fewer reasons to leave and many more reasons to stay.
I realize these are not the simplistic solutions that some desire. But evidence should be abundant now, to those who want to see, that the simplistic solutions don’t work. They rarely do.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
Desperate women
This Republican bill aimed at restricting abortion even more (“Abortion bill clears legislature,” June 11) is another example that the Republicans’ war against abortion rights is the biggest scam they’ve ever perpetuated on the American public.
They want to be able to stop women from having abortions if their reasons have to do with the race or sex of the fetus or because a fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.
But when have Republicans ever cared about any of those factors? When have they defended minority rights? They’re fighting right now to keep our children from learning the truth about slavery in America.
Senate Republicans just killed a bill that would support equal pay for women.
As for Down syndrome, our state’s Republicans won’t even help families with disabled people on the Registry of Unmet Needs. Republicans only pretend to care about these things when they can use them as a cudgel against vulnerable pregnant women.
The Republican Party shows its cruelty and un-Christian disdain for “the least of these” in a variety of ways, over and over again, but never more than when they’ve got a desperate woman on the ropes. I guess it’s easier than finding solutions to the state’s problems.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Horrible apartments
People want houses; not the horrible apartments we have downtown and that are being built in Ardmore. It would be a much better idea to make a park or houses. If houses were built in Ardmore, they’d need to fit in with the rest of the area. If someone wants to live in a shipping crate, they should go to Charlotte. This is a historic town and we should keep it that way!
Winston-Salem desperately needs some laws and rules keeping things historic. When I heard the Ardmore apartments were being torn down, I was devastated. My mom and grandmother both lived in those and they were absolutely beautiful.
Why should we replace such gorgeous buildings with ones that look like shipping crates? So much money was wasted to tear down perfectly fine apartments to build ones that don’t even match the neighborhood. They might have needed a little maintenance, but that’s so much easier than replacing them.
And the plans weren’t accurate. We were told that the trees around the perimeter of the lot would be salvaged, yet practically every tree was destroyed.
It’s a disgrace to ruin what used to be such a gorgeous area to build somewhere I dread going. What’s next? We need to stop before it’s too late.
I hope my ideas are considered and to see these improvements actually happen.
Edie Clark
Winston-Salem