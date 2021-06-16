The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

As for Down syndrome, our state’s Republicans won’t even help families with disabled people on the Registry of Unmet Needs. Republicans only pretend to care about these things when they can use them as a cudgel against vulnerable pregnant women.

The Republican Party shows its cruelty and un-Christian disdain for “the least of these” in a variety of ways, over and over again, but never more than when they’ve got a desperate woman on the ropes. I guess it’s easier than finding solutions to the state’s problems.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

Horrible apartments

People want houses; not the horrible apartments we have downtown and that are being built in Ardmore. It would be a much better idea to make a park or houses. If houses were built in Ardmore, they’d need to fit in with the rest of the area. If someone wants to live in a shipping crate, they should go to Charlotte. This is a historic town and we should keep it that way!

Winston-Salem desperately needs some laws and rules keeping things historic. When I heard the Ardmore apartments were being torn down, I was devastated. My mom and grandmother both lived in those and they were absolutely beautiful.